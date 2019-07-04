RailCats Announce Double-Header Set for July 20 vs. the Dogs

July 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced an adjustment to their upcoming schedule today, as Saturday, July 20 against the Chicago Dogs will now feature a double-header. First pitch for game one will take place at 4:00 p.m. and game two will commence 30 minutes after.

The RailCats and the Dogs were suspended in the third inning back on June 6 due to heavy fog and that game will be picked up where it left off as game one of the double-header. As it stands Gary leads 4-3 with Randy Santiesteban at the plate leading off the bottom of the third, the count is 0-1 to the 'Cats third-baseman and Jake Dahlberg was the pitcher on the mound at the time.

Main gates will open up at 3:30 p.m for Sandlot Night at U.S. Steel Yard and the first 1,000 fans will receive a "Legends Never Die" Art LaFleur bobblehead, presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals. LaFleur, who was born in Gary, played 'The Babe' in the classic baseball film "The Sandlot" and will be in attendance to take photos with fans.

Game two of the night will be a seven-inning contest.

Saturday's double-header is also an AccessAbilities Signature Saturday featuring pregame autographs with the team. Following the conclusion of both games kids will be able to run the bases.

Gary continues their 10-game road trip tonight as they ready to play the middle game of a three-game set vs the Texas AirHogs. Justin Sinibaldi (1-2, 2.48 ERA) takes the ball for the RailCats against 'Hogs starter Zhang Tao (0-4, 4.34 ERA).

The RailCats return home to U.S. Steel Yard for the start of their season-long 11-game homestand on Friday, July 12 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Cleburne Railroaders. Friday's game is Kevin "Bacon" Night, and includes bacon themed concession specials throughout the stadium. Friday's game is also Nurses Appreciation Night and another Fireworks Friday presented by Fifth Third Bank.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 4, 2019

RailCats Announce Double-Header Set for July 20 vs. the Dogs - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.