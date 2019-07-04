American Association Game Recap
July 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Lincoln 1-Box Score
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks earned a Fourth of July win Thursday, topping the Lincoln Saltdogs 7-1.
The RedHawks took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by 2B T.J. Bennett in the bottom of the fourth.
Fargo-Moorhead extended the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth with RF Tim Colwell hitting a sac-fly, DH Chris Jacobs hitting an RBI single, and 1B Corelle Prime hitting an RBI single.
Saltdogs' 1B Tyler Moore hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth to make it a 4-1 game.
RedHawks' C Brian Olson added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI triple. Later in the inning, Olson scored on an RBI single by Colwell to make it 6-1. Jacobs capped the frame's scoring with a sac-fly to make it 7-1
SP Tyler Bloye earned the win after giving up just one earned in five innings of work.
