Dogs Drop Back-And-Forth Affair with Railroaders

July 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





CLEBURNE, TX - Jordan Dean and Victor Roache each drove in three runs, but the Chicago Dogs dropped a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest with the Cleburne Railroaders, 11-8, on Thursday night at The Depot.

The red-hot Dogs offense started strong with a four-spot in the top of the first. After Keon Barnum smashed a ground-rule double, Roache followed up with a two-run double to bring home Barnum and Trey Vavra. On the next at-bat, Dean launched his fifth home run of the year to make it 4-0 Chicago.

Cleburne responded with two runs in the bottom of the second as Grant Buck hit an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch.

Tony Rosselli answered right back with an RBI double in the top of the third, making it 5-2 Dogs.

Homers by John Nester and Chase Simpson brought the Railroaders within one run in the fifth and looking for more. With Ryan Brett on first, Casey Crosby picked him off to end the Railroaders' threat in the fifth and preserve the 5-4 Chicago lead.

The Dogs rallied with three straight two-out RBI singles by Roache, Dean, and Gustavo Pierre to push their lead to 8-4 in the top of the sixth.

However, Cleburne answered Chicago's three-run sixth inning with their own in the bottom half of the frame, highlighted by a two-run double by Zach Nehrir.

Cleburne continued its comeback with three more runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead.

Tyler Wilson shut the door in the ninth to secure the series win for the Railroaders.

Jake Dahlberg (2-2) will start the series opener for Chicago on Friday afternoon in a doubleheader against the Texas AirHogs. First pitch is set for 4:00 PM.

