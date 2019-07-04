All-Around Effort Leads RedHawks Past Dogs

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defense provided the fireworks on Thursday afternoon, completing three double plays on the Fourth of July to hold the Lincoln Saltdogs to a single run in a 7-1 victory in front of 3,576 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

RedHawks' starting pitcher Taylor Bloye found himself in an early jam in the first inning when the Saltdogs managed to load the bases with no outs, but, after an infield fly out, the RedHawks defense turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning without giving up any runs. The RedHawks turned their second double play of the game in the second inning to get out of another jam.

Despite all the traffic the Dogs had on the base paths, their only run of the day came on a solo home run from Tyler Moore in the sixth inning. Bloye would be taken out later in the inning, finishing the day with 5 IP, 8 hits, 1 earned run, 4 walks and 1 strikeout.

The RedHawks offense was held in check early in the game, but their bats came alive later on, with every batter getting at least one hit. F-M was kept hitless through three innings, but Devan Ahart led off the fourth with a leadoff single. T.J. Bennett was able to get the RedHawks on the board later in the inning with an RBI single to drive in Ahart. The RedHawks would go on to plate three runs in the fifth inning and three more in the eighth to put the game away.

Fargo-Moorhead will open up a three-game home series against the Milwaukee Milkmen Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks are 3-1 against Milwaukee so far this season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 PM with a post-game fireworks show.

