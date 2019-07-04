Double Plays Down Canaries in Rubber-Game Loss

They call a ground-ball double play a pitcher's best friend. Thursday in Kansas City, it was the Sioux Falls Canaries' worst enemy.

The Birds (21-23) dropped a Fourth of July rubber game to the Kansas City T-Bones (23-21) 6-3 at T-Bones stadium on Thursday night.

All six T-Bones runs scored in the fifth inning. The Birds hit into four double plays on the night, a season high.

Canaries starter Taylor Hill worked through the first four frames without allowing a run, though Kansas City threatened throughout. Left fielder Casey Gillaspie led off the fourth with a double, only to be stranded at second.

The T-Bones broke through in the fifth, aided by some miscues in the field from Sioux Falls. A single and two fielding errors pushed across two runs, a wild pitch scored a third, and Shawn O'Malley and Mason Davis added RBI hits. When the dust settled, it was 6-0 T-Bones.

Hill went four-plus innings for the Canaries, facing five batters in the fifth. He allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits, walking three and striking out two.

Rookie George Faue came on to get the last out of the fifth, and shined in his Canaries debut. He threw the last 3.1 innings for the Birds, allowing no runs on two hits without walking a batter.

Meanwhile, the Canary offense struggled to get going. The Birds reached base 10 times over the first eight innings (six walks and four hit batters), but didn't record a hit until the ninth. The second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings all ended in double plays.

The Canaries went down fighting in the ninth inning, pushing across three runs. Brett Vertigan and pinch hitter Josh Rehwaldt supplied RBI singles. But it wouldn't be enough to catch Kansas City.

