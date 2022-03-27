Quick Start Fuels Gulls

The San Diego Gulls earned their third consecutive victory with a 5-1 win over the Ontario Reign Saturday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego to extend their home winning streak to a sixth game, tying for the club's third longest winning streak on home ice. During their current home winning streak, San Diego has outscored their opponents 25-7. The Gulls have earned points in eight straight games (7-0-0-1) to tie for the fourth longest unbeaten streak in team history and have standings points in 11 of their last 14 contests overall (10-3-0-1).

Alex Limoges established a new career high goal-scoring streak with his 18th tally of the season to mark goals in four consecutive games (6-1=7) and game-winning goals in his last two outings. He also tied his career best point streak of six games (6-4=10) with the marker (last: Apr. 25 - May 8, 2021; 7-2=9 points). Limoges has 7-7=14 points over his last 10 games.

Lucas Elvenes scored his eighth goal of the season to extend his point streak into a third game (1-2=3) to give him points in five of his last six games (1-4=5) and 1-5=6 points in his last eight contests. Brent Gates Jr. and Brayden Tracey earned assists on the play. Gates Jr. now has assists in back-to-back games (0-2=2) while Tracey earned a point for a second consecutive game (1-1=2).

Hunter Drew recorded his eighth multi-point game of the season with 1-1=2 points to claim sole possession of third among Gulls scoring leaders with 14-18=32 points.

Bryce Kindopp matched his career high for goals in a season with his 10th tally of the campaign at 6:25 of the third period.

Nikolas Brouillard collected his fifth multi-assist effort of the year with 0-2=2 points. He leads the Gulls in assists and points, and ranks tied for third in goals with 12-25=37 points. Among AHL defensemen leaders, Brouillard leads blueliners in goals, sixth in points and tied for 13th in assists.

Jacob Perreault continued his point streak into a sixth game (4-8=12) with 1-1=2 points and has 5-10=15 points over his last 14 games.

Jacob Larsson registered his third multi-point effort of the season (0-2=2) for assists in consecutive games (0-3=3).

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped a career high 42-of-43 shots for his second consecutive victory and seventh win of the season.

The Gulls continue their club record-tying six-game homestand tomorrow, Mar. 27 against the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On tonight's performance:

Well, I think every position showed up and Olle (Eriksson Ek) showed up today in a nice way. Our d men (defensemen) showed up and adjusted as the game went on versus a really good team. You've got to credit to Ontario, and I think our team progressed the whole game. I'm very proud, the third period was our best period of the game by far and I feel that, obviously, Ontario is coming with look-they're one of the top teams in the AHL- and I like the way we adjusted. I like the way we didn't give much when we were in the d zone against a good team, but they were good on the rush and if you make mistakes, they make you pay. So, I think our growth in this game was important and the guys were playing on instinct and habits and knowing what give us success so that's why we're building that kind of momentum right now.

On adjusting between the second and third periods:

I felt every period we got better and when there was a breakdown, then the goalie was there or the defensemen were there with big plays and some big backchecks too from the forwards. That being said, they're good on the transition, they're good at taking off after. So, I think our transition from offense to defense was a little slow at the beginning because as soon as they got the puck, they took off. They've got skill, you don't get their standings, there's no luck why they are where they are. They are a good team and they caught us a couple of times. That's not bad attention from our players, it was just the growing versus that different opponent than Vegas, Tucson and adjusting to them.

On Olle Eriksson Ek's performance:

Yeah, he looked good, he looked good, he feels good. I think that it's a season where he had to go to the NHL because of the taxi squad. He came back with us, he worked hard so we're very proud of him and pro careers are tough. You're gonna go through ups and downs like we talk about a lot and we're really proud of his attitude, and the way he compete through adversity and I think tonight is, again, a good showing of guys learning the game and learning how to manage things and he's done really well tonight. I'm very proud of him.

On how the team replicates their play in the third period against Stockton tomorrow:

Well, like I told the players, 'I'm giving you praise right now, but we go right back at it tomorrow. I'm gonna to be on top of you, I'm gonna be over you.' They know right now what we're asking, it's instinctive. I can feel it's way more natural and it's getting more natural and we work on stuff since the beginning of the year and we've added stuff since February and we see that it's working on every level. So, it's gonna be to go back at it...success is not a magic trick. You've got to go back and you've got to get your rest tonight, get your fluid, and get your food and come back tomorrow and we're playing like top team in, probably, the AHL or way up there so it's gonna be tough.

Bryce Kindopp

On the key to tonight's win:

Yeah, I think just play our game, obviously our rival there. They're a really good team, so I think just stick to the systems, do all the little things and some big saves from Olle (Eriksson Ek) and we buried on our chances. Just stuck to the systems, played them hard, and it worked out for us.

On Olle Eriksson Ek:

He was awesome. He's been awesome all year. You know if there's a breakdown, he's there to bail us out, so you can play with confidence. You know if you make a mistake he'll be there. So, it's really easy to play when he's playing good.

On his goal:

Obviously, I'm playing with two really good players there. I think Drewsy (Hunter Drew) just flipped one out of the zone and I saw Brew (Nikolas Brouillard) get it on the wall. I kind of yelled for it, a little mini 2-on-1, the d men took Drewsy away and I was just lucky to put it in.

On repeating tonight's performance tomorrow against Stockton:

I think another really good team coming in, so I don't think we change anything. Stick to our systems, play them really hard, have a good start, and like you said the third period just play them deep, just be simple and if we keep that up we should get a good result.

