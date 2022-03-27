Checkers Bounce Back, Beat Down Monsters 6-3

March 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Checkers bounced back in a big way on Sunday, avenging their previous loss in Cleveland with a 6-3 beatdown of the Monsters.

After being shut out in Friday's matchup, the Checkers wasted no time finding the back of the net in the rematch as Serron Noel threaded a quick wrister that squeezed through Cleveland netminder Jet Greaves less than three minutes into regulation.

That would kickstart the Charlotte offense, with Scott Wilson pulling off a highlight-reel goal while diving across the crease and then Cole Schwindt knocking in a tally of his own less than a minute later to extend the visitors' lead to 3-0 before the first buzzer sounded.

Tempers flared at the end of the first frame, setting the stage for a final count of 118 penalty minutes combined between the two sides, but that wouldn't derail Charlotte's offensive run. Zac Dalpe and Max McCormick capped the middle frame by each tallying a shorthanded goal, pushing the Checkers' lead even further out of reach.

The Monsters would chip in a couple of markers to close the gap back to two goals late in the third, but a clutch individual effort from Henry Bowlby threw water on those rally hopes and propelled the Checkers to an impressive 6-3 victory.

Notes

The Checkers have not posted consecutive losses during the month of March ... The Checkers finished their season series against the Monsters with a 2-1-1-0 record ... This is the third time the Checkers have scored two shorthanded goals in a single game this season ... Tonight featured the fourth-highest combined penalty minute total in franchise history ... Cleveland's 68 penalty minutes were the most by a Charlotte opponent this season ... Tonight was the first time that the Checkers have scored more than three goals since March 11 ... This was the fifth time the Checkers have scored at least six goals in a game and the first since Jan. 29 ... Grigori Denisenko, Max Gildon, John Ludvig and German Rubtsov all missed the game due to injury ... Zach Uens, Dennis Cesana, Patrick Giles and Antoine Bibeau were healthy extras

Up Next

The Checkers return home for a five-game home stand that kicks off Friday against the Hershey Bears.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.