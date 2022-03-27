Comets Battle Bruins to 4-1 Victory

March 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets, the best of the North Division met the Atlantic Division leader, Providence Bruins for the third time this season and the first time in Providence. Coming off two wins against the Bruins at home, this time on the road the Comets again skated away with the victory. Despite allowing 47 shots on goal, the Comets goalie, Mareks Mitens played stellar in the crease and held his team together as they skated away with the victory.

In the first, it was rookie sensation, Alexander Holtz who wristed a shot over the blocker over Bruins netminder Troy Grosenick at 18:36 on a five-on-three advantage for Utica. The goal, Holtz's 22nd of the season, was assisted by Fabian Zetterlund and Frederik Gauthier. The period ended with the Comets holding a 1-0 advantage.

The Comets extended their lead in the second period after Samuel Laberge lifted the puck over the left pad of Grosenick at 14:25 to strike for his fifth goal of the year. Patrick Grasso registered his first point as a Comet on the assist and Robbie Russo also was awarded an assist. The Comets left the second with a 2-0 advantage.

In the final period of regulation, the Bruins Eduards Tralmaks snuck the puck just past Utica goaltender Mareks Mitens at 16:24. The Comets lead was cut to 2-1. It was the Bruins 45th shot on net that finally beat Mitens. The Comets added an empty net goal when Chase DeLeo unselfishly left the puck for Tyler Wotherspoon so he could score his second of the season at 19:19 putting Utica up 3-1. Just for good measure, Brian Flynn scored with nine seconds remaining to give themselves a 4-1 victory. Russo added another assist on the evening in the win.

The Comets continue on the road tomorrow against Hartford followed by a Wednesday night game in Rochester before making their way back home to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Friday night, April 1st against the Syracuse Crunch. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

