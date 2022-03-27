Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

March 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 65 career NHL games with Anaheim and Buffalo. Acquired from Buffalo with a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle has also earned 2-4=6 points and 28 PIM in 35 games with San Diego this season.

Originally selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Edmonton, Alberta native has appeared in 197 career AHL games with San Diego and Rochester, recording 23-68' points with 133 PIM.

Robinson, 30 (9/30/91), has appeared in a career-high 30 games with the Ducks this season, scoring a single-season career-best 1-5=6 points while adding a +2 rating and 19 PIM. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, Robinson has scored 3-6=9 points with a +4 rating and 32 PIM in 51 career NHL games with Anaheim, Calgary and Ottawa.

The 6-6, 232-pound forward scored 3-2=5 points in 18 games with San Diego this season. The Bellmawr, N.J. native is a veteran of 480 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, registering 119-136=255 points with a +70 rating and 444 PIM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.