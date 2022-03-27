Providence Bruins Record Season-High 47 Shots on Goal, Fall to Utica Comets, 4-1

March 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Troy Grosenick recorded 35 saves and Eduards Tralmaks scored his 12th goal of the season, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Utica Comets, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon. The P-Bruins recorded a season-high 47 shots in the loss and went five-for-six on the penalty kill, but zero-for-four on the power play. In total, 15 of Providence's 18 skaters recorded at least one shot on goal.

STATS

- Troy Grosenick got the start in goal and was impressive once again, making 35 saves on 37 shots against. Over his past four games, Grosenick has stopped 115 of the 120 shots he's faced.

- Eduards Tralmaks pulled Providence within one late in the third period with his 12th goal of the season. He has picked up 23 points (12G, 11A) in 44 games this year.

- Justin Brazeau recorded the primary assist on the Tralmaks goal for his 23rd point of the season. He is currently on a three-game point streak with one goal and two assists during that span.

- Joona Koppanen collected the secondary assist on the Tralmaks goal and pushed his point streak to three games with three assists during the streak. He has picked up a career-high 26 points (10G, 16A) in 53 games this season.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, April 1 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 61 75 (.615)

PROVIDENCE 57 69 (.605)

CHARLOTTE 62 74 (.597)

HARTFORD 58 65 (.560)

HERSHEY 63 69 (.548)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 62 64 (.516)

BRIDGEPORT 61 62 (.508)

LEHIGH VALLEY 60 55 (.458)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

UTICA 1 1 2 4

PROVIDENCE 0 0 1 1

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.