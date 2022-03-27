Griffins End Road Trip with Loss at Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Griffins' rally fell short on Sunday at Toyota Arena, as Cameron Gaunce's overtime goal propelled the Ontario Reign past Grand Rapids, 4-3. The Griffins ended the season-series 1-2-1-0 against the Reign.

Jonatan Berggren recorded a goal and an assist in the contest, giving him six points (1-5-6) in four outings. Dominik Shine extended his career-high point streak to seven games (6-3-9) with two points (1-1-2). Riley Barber notched a helper and pushed his point streak (3-1-4) to four games. Victor Brattstrom appeared in his fourth straight contest and logged 25 saves, none better than his highlight-reel stop on Brett Sutter with 11 seconds remaining in regulation. The Griffins ended their season-high five-game road trip with a 1-3-1-0 mark.

Ontario notched the game's first tally at 13:39 on a power play. T.J. Tynan passed the puck across the zone to Samuel Fagemo. From the left circle, Fagemo ripped the rubber over Brattstrom's glove and gave the Reign a 1-0 lead going into the intermission.

Grand Rapids tied the contest during its own power play at the 4:16 mark in the middle frame. After a give-and-go with Barber, Berggren at the left post sent the puck past the glove of Matthew Villalta. This was the Griffins fourth consecutive game with a power-play goal.

With 4:18 remaining in the period, Cameron Gaunce gathered his own rebound and placed the disc behind Brattstrom, giving the Reign a 2-1 advantage.

At 17:10 in the second, Vladimir Tkachev set up Thomas Hickey at the left post and he fired a wrister into the right corner.

With 53 seconds remaining in the stanza, Berggren found a streaking Shine skating down the slot. Just out of the penalty box, the Detroit, native sent a one-timer over the stick of Villalta, cutting the deficit to one.

The Griffins tied the contest late in the third at 16:40. Dan Renouf collected the disc in the slot and ripped it past the netminder for his second tally of the season.

With 11 seconds left in the game, Reigns' Sutter had an opportunity to win the contest in regulation. However, Brattstrom held his own and made a fantastic diving save to hold onto the point for Grand Rapids.

After a fortuitous bounce off the end glass, Gaunce batted a puck in from the goal mouth at 3:29 in overtime to give Ontario a 4-3 victory.

Notes

*The Griffins are now 14-17-2-3 (0.458) against current teams in the Pacific Division, including 3-4-1-0 record this season.

Grand Rapids 0 2 1 0 - 3

Ontario 1 2 0 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Ontario, Fagemo 21 (Tynan, Tkachev), 13:39 (PP). Penalties-McIsaac Gr (delay of game), 11:52; Shine Gr (instigating, fighting, misconduct - instigating), 12:31; Anderson-Dolan Ont (major - interference, fighting, game misconduct - interference), 12:31.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Berggren 15 (Barber), 4:16 (PP). 3, Ontario, Gaunce 4 (Tkachev, Dudas), 15:42. 4, Ontario, Hickey 5 (Tkachev), 17:10. 5, Grand Rapids, Shine 13 (Berggren, Newpower), 19:07. Penalties-Grans Ont (cross-checking), 3:56; served by Curry Gr (bench minor - too many men), 7:10; served by Drozg Gr (bench minor - too many men), 9:49; Allard Ont (tripping), 12:34; Shine Gr (roughing), 17:01; Doty Ont (roughing), 17:01.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Renouf 2 (Martin, Shine), 16:40. Penalties-Wagner Ont (cross-checking), 3:45; Elson Gr (holding), 17:50.

OT Period-7, Ontario, Gaunce 5 (Ward, Dudas), 3:29. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 10-10-7-0-27. Ontario 8-11-6-4-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 4; Ontario 1 / 5.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 6-10-3 (29 shots-25 saves). Ontario, Villalta 23-7-5 (27 shots-24 saves).

A-7,001

Three Stars

1. ONT Gaunce (two goals); 2. ONT Tkachev (three assists); 3. ONT Hickey (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 27-27-6-2 (62 pts.) / Fri., April 1 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Ontario: 35-14-4-3 (77 pts.) / Wed., March 30 at San Jose 10 a.m. PDT

