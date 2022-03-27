Barracuda's Onyebuchi Suspended for One Game
March 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that San Jose Barracuda defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Colorado on Mar. 26.
Onyebuchi received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 11th fighting major this season. He will miss San Jose's game Monday (Mar. 28) vs. Colorado.
