Late-Game Heroics Pushes Griffins Past Condors

Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal against the Bakersfield Condors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Riley Barber's overtime winner lifted the Grand Rapids Griffins past the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 on Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena. With the win, Grand Rapids ended its three-game road losing skid (0-3-0-0).

Dominik Shine continued his dominance, as he notched his fifth goal in the last six contests and extended his career-high point streak to six games (5-2-7). Tyler Spezia recorded his second consecutive multi-point outing with two helpers. Goaltender Victor Brattstrom recorded his first AHL point of his career with an assist on the overtime tally. Barber has now scored in three straight games. The Griffins ended the season series against Bakersfield with a 2-2 record.

Bakersfield broke the scoreless tie at 17:26 in the opening frame during a power play. Dylan Holloway's initial shot toward the net was tipped in by Cooper Marody at the right post.

At 1:35 in the middle frame, the Condors took a two-goal advantage when Holloway fed the puck to Brad Malone at the left post. Malone calmly placed the tap-in goal behind Brattstrom.

Twenty-four seconds later, Grand Rapids stole the puck in Bakersfield's zone and Jon Martin fired the disc that deflected off a defender's skate and into the net, cutting the deficit to one.

With 10:52 remaining in the second, Jan Drozg gathered a loose puck that went behind the cage and found Shine in the crease. Shine then managed to slip the disc over the shoulder of Stuart Skinner to tie the contest at two.

At 14:06, Brendan Perlini came storming out of the penalty box and skated out on a breakaway. The winger sent a one-timer past Brattstrom, giving Bakersfield a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

The Griffins tied the contest at three with just 22 seconds remaining in regulation during a power play. From the top of the right circle, Barber took a shot toward the net and Josh Dickinson redirected the puck past Skinner to force overtime.

At 1:48 in the extra stanza, Barber skated down the wing and at the right circle unloaded a rifle that went over the glove of Skinner, giving the Griffins a 4-3 victory.

Notes

*Barber skated in his 350th game in the AHL.

*Wyatt Newpower returned to the lineup for the first since Feb. 19, due to rehabbing an injury.

Grand Rapids 0 2 1 1 - 4

Bakersfield 1 2 0 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Bakersfield, Marody 21 (Holloway, Kaldis), 17:26 (PP). Penalties-Samorukov Bak (interference), 6:30; McKenzie Gr (hooking), 17:01; Berggren Gr (diving/embellishment), 18:12; Hamblin Bak (hooking), 18:12.

2nd Period-2, Bakersfield, Malone 13 (Holloway, Sceviour), 1:35. 3, Grand Rapids, Martin 4 (Spezia), 1:59. 4, Grand Rapids, Shine 11 (Drozg, Spezia), 9:08. 5, Bakersfield, Perlini 9 14:06. Penalties-Lashoff Gr (roughing), 4:33; Newpower Gr (cross-checking), 4:33; Benson Bak (slashing), 4:33; Kesselring Bak (holding), 6:42; served by Perlini Bak (bench minor - too many men), 11:59; Sceviour Bak (hooking), 19:58.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Dickinson 4 (Barber, Barton), 19:38 (PP). Penalties-Curry Gr (slashing), 3:55; Marody Bak (high-sticking), 9:05; Desharnais Bak (hooking), 19:12.

OT Period-7, Grand Rapids, Barber 13 (Elson, Brattstrom), 1:48. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 9-13-11-2-35. Bakersfield 16-9-6-2-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 7; Bakersfield 1 / 3.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 6-10-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Bakersfield, Skinner 15-3-5 (35 shots-31 saves).

A-5,026

Three Stars

1.GR Barber (game-winning goal, assist); 2. GR Dickinson (goal); 3. BAK Holloway (two assists)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 27-27-5-2 (61 pts.) / Sun., March 27 at Ontario 6 p.m. EDT

Bakersfield: 28-17-5-5 (66 pts.) / Wed., March 30 vs. Henderson 6:30 p.m. PDT

