Blues Sign UMASS D Matt Kessel to NHL Entry-Level Contract

March 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Matt Kessel to a two-year, entry-level, contract that will begin with the 2022-23 season.

Kessel, who was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on a tryout and will be a member of the Thunderbirds for the remainder of the season.

Kessel, 21, has spent the past three seasons at UMass-Amherst. This season, the 6'3, 203-pound defenseman dressed in 37 regular-season games, collecting 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and 22 penalty minutes.

In 2020-21, Kessel logged 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 29 regular-season games and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team after helping UMass-Amherst capture the 2021 NCAA Championship. Prior to his collegiate career, Kessel spent two seasons in the USHL, including 2018-19 when he led the Sioux Falls Stampede to the Clark Cup Championship.

Kessel and the T-Birds return to action on Friday, April 1 with another visit to Providence to take on the Bruins at 7:05 p.m. inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to learn more about becoming a 2022-23 ticket member, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.