Heat Match Team Record with 18th Road Win of the Season

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Stockton Heat (39-11-4-1) matched the club's all-time record for road wins in a season with their 18th away victory of the campaign, a 7-5 decision over the San Diego Gulls (26-26-2-1) Sunday at Pechanga Arena.

Four Stockton skaters earned multi-point efforts on the night, including Luke Philp with two goals, Emilio Pettersen and Connor Zary with a goal and an assist each and Justin Kirkland with a pair of helpers. With an assist as his 58th point of the campaign, Matthew Phillips took sole possession of Stockton's single-season scoring record.

Pettersen broke the ice late in the first period, lighting the lamp 18:19 into the opening frame for the early edge. The lead was not to last, Alex Limoges tying the game 33 seconds later for a 1-1 draw through a period.

Stockton found the back of the net three times in the second, Glenn Gawdin and Zary scoring over a span of 2:18 to take a 3-1 edge. After the Gulls climbed back to within striking distance at 3-2, Philp scored his first of a pair on the night with 4:48 to go in the second to give the Heat a 4-2 advantage through 40 minutes.

A wild third saw six combined scores between the clubs, San Diego scoring twice in the first 4:26 to tie the game at four before Andy Welinski scored in his return to the lineup at 8:16 of the frame to put Stockton ahead 5-4. The Heat then sealed the win with a pair of empty netters sandwiched around a Limoges strike for the 7-5 final.

NOTABLE

Andy Welinski returned from injury into the Heat lineup, his first game since January 4. He scored his third goal of the season in the win.

Matthew Phillips took sole possession of Stockton's single-season scoring record with his 58th point of the year, an assist on Connor Zary's goal.

Luke Philp netted his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season in the game. It was his third multi-goal game of the season.

Emilio Pettersen notched his fourth multi-point game of the season. Connor Zary tallied his fifth such game of the year and Justin Kirkland claimed his seventh.

Stockton scored its AHL-leading 13th shorthanded goal of the season, the third against San Diego. The goal from Glenn Gawdin was his first since January 15.

Stockton is now 10-0-1-0 on the year when scoring shorthanded.

The Heat clinched the season series with San Diego with five wins in seven games. The teams have one meeting remaining.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-4

STK PK - 5-for-7

THREE STARS

First - Lucas Elvenes (1g,2a)

Second - Alex Limoges (2g)

Third - Emilio Pettersen (1g,1a)

GOALIES

W - Adam Werner (21 saves on 26 shots faced)

L - Olle Eriksson Ek (29 saves on 34 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat return home Wednesday as they take on the Colorado Eagles at 6:30 p.m.

