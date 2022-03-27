Monsters Unable to Solve Checkers in 6-3 Loss

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 6-3 on Sunday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-26-8-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Charlotte took an early lead in the opening frame with three goals from Serron Noel at 2:56, Scott Wilson at 15:34 and Cole Schwindt at 16:28 leaving Cleveland trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes. Checkers' Zac Dalpe notched a shorthanded tally at 6:37 of the second period, but Carson Meyer responded with a marker at 11:12 off assists from Tyler Sikura and Jake Christiansen cutting the score to 4-1. Charlotte's Max McCormick had the final say of the middle frame after a shorthanded goal at 19:14 pushing Cleveland's deficit to 5-1 heading into the final intermission. The Monsters mounted a comeback in the third period beginning with Dillon Simpson's goal at 3:51 off helpers from Cole Fonstad and Jake Gaudet followed by a tally from Christiansen at 15:44 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky. The Checkers' Henry Bowlby spoiled the late push with a tally at 16:17 bringing the final score to 6-3.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson stopped 11 shots in relief of Jet Greaves who had 23 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Joey Daccord made 33 saves for the win.

The Monsters host the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday, March 29, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 2 - - 3

CLT 3 2 1 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 0/3 2/2 68 min / 10 inf

CLT 40 0/2 3/3 50 min / 9 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 23 5 11-9-2

CLE Johnson ND 11 1 3-4-2

CLT Daccord W 33 3 15-10-2

Cleveland Record: 23-26-8-4, 7th North Division

Charlotte Record: 35-23-4-0, 3rd Atlantic Division

