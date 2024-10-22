Providence Park Set to Host All-Star Rugby Tournament Celebrating Olympic Medalists

PORTLAND, Ore. - USA Rugby and Premier Rugby Sevens (PR7s) announced today that the USA Women's and Men's National Teams will compete in the 2024 PR7s All-Star Tournament at Providence Park on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. (Pacific). The competition will feature many Olympians from the Paris 2024 Games, including multiple bronze medalists from the USA Women's team. Tickets for the event are on sale now at SeatGeek.

"We are thrilled to host such an exciting event for the sport of rugby, welcoming Olympians and some of the world's best rugby players to Providence Park. The stadium has been home to many iconic and historical events in its nearly 100 years of existence, making it the perfect venue for PR7s All-Star Tournament," shared Portland Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "No matter the event, Providence Park's atmosphere is unmatched, and we look forward to welcoming the rugby community with USA Rugby and Premier Rugby Sevens."

The 2024 PR7s All-Star Tournament at Providence Park marks the first rugby competition on home soil for Team USA Olympians since Paris. The USA Women's team and USA Men's team will compete against their counterparts from the PR7s All-Stars, which feature past Olympians, legends of the game, and other top players. Fans will witness multiple, 14-minute games in a tournament-style event.

"We anticipate this event to be a record-setting tournament for rugby fans in the U.S.," said Owen Scannell, CEO and founder of Premier Rugby Sevens. "We're proud to welcome our Olympic heroes back to the U.S. in a celebration of our sport. Our PR7s All-Star format ensures high-level competition as the U.S. national teams prepare to return to international competition in Dubai in late November. Portland is a perfect market to celebrate rugby's growth in America, and we're thrilled to make history with USA Rugby."

The world was captivated by the Olympic rugby matches this past summer with sold-out crowds of 66,000+ fans in Paris. The USA Women's rugby team secured a historic bronze medal, featuring 12 standout players from PR7s. It marked the first-ever Olympic medal for the United States in rugby sevens.

"We're proud to work alongside Premier Rugby Sevens to create this unique event that showcases the extraordinary rugby talent here in America," said USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren. "This is a great opportunity for fans to see our Olympians back in action and for rugby to continue building momentum in the U.S. with our partners at PR7s. The PR7s All-Star Tournament will highlight American rugby's competitiveness and promote our sport's inclusiveness and excitement."

PR7s had a total of 43 men and women athletes compete in the Paris Olympics across 11 teams from around the world. Twenty-one PR7s women earned medals, with five representing gold medal-winning New Zealand, four from silver medal-winning Canada, and twelve from the bronze medal-winning U.S. team. Two PR7s men earned silver medals as part of the Fijian team.

