Colorado Rapids Name Alex Aldridge Director of Scouting

October 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have announced the appointment of Alex Aldridge as the club's new Director of Scouting.

We are excited to welcome Alex to the Rapids as we continue to advance the club's long-term ambitions," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Alex brings a wealth of experience and a depth of industry knowledge that will greatly enhance our player identification and recruitment structure."

In his new role, Aldridge will oversee the Rapids' scouting department, helping to build and implement the club's recruitment strategy across domestic and international markets.

Aldridge arrives to Colorado following nearly three years with Millwall FC, of England's EFL Championship, where he served as Director of Football Operations and Recruitment since March 2022. During his time at Millwall, Aldridge was instrumental in roster planning, contract negotiations, and player acquisitions, helping the club achieve one of its most competitive finishes in over two decades during the 2022-23 season.

"Alex's arrival comes at a critical time for our roster-building efforts," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "His expertise in identifying emerging talent and his track record of executing high-impact player acquisitions will immediately enhance our recruitment capabilities."

Under Aldridge's leadership, Millwall significantly expanded its recruitment department, increasing its reach to over 25 global markets. He successfully scouted and secured talent from top divisions in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, including overseeing the club's first transfer involving a player from an overseas league in 10 years.

Before rejoining Millwall in 2022, Aldridge spent two years as Head of Recruitment at Stoke City, starting in August 2020. His career in football recruitment began at Millwall in 2015, where he quickly advanced to Head of Recruitment in 2017, a position he held until his move to Stoke.

