Citi Field to Host Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Home Match

October 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC can confirm that Citi Field will host the Club's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series home match. The Boys in Blue will host Game 2, presented by Etihad Airways, of the Round One Best-of-3 series against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, November 2, at 5:00pm ET at Citi Field.

Tickets will go on sale to the public for Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series on Tuesday, October 22, at 3:00pm ET. You can purchase your tickets here.

City Members will receive an email today with their ticketing information for the Club's playoffs campaign, presented by Etihad Airways.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs match. Select games, including MLS Cup presented by Audi, will also be available through FOX Sports in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.