Austin FC and Owen Wolff Agree to New Contract

October 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with midfielder Owen Wolff. Wolff signs with the Verde & Black for three (3) additional years through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

"Austin FC is where I made my professional debut and I've grown a lot here in the last few seasons," said Wolff. "As a young player I want to keep learning and improving and I feel this is a great place for me to do that."

Wolff was named to the MLS 22 Under 22 List pres. by BODYARMOR for the second consecutive year in 2024, cementing his status as one of the league's best and most promising young players. He finished the season with one (1) goal and five (5) assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

"Owen is a young player with great potential, who already has significant experience playing games in MLS," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We will continue to support his development during the following years."

Wolff became Austin FC's first Homegrown signing in September 2021 at age 16 and was the first Homegrown player to appear in a match for the Verde & Black in the team's 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on November 3, 2021. On May 18, 2022, Wolff earned his first career start against Los Angeles FC, and recorded his first professional assist 11 days later against LA Galaxy.

He scored his first professional goal on March 11, 2023 in a 2-1 away win over Real Salt Lake, and contributed two (2) assists in a 2-2 away draw with Portland Timbers on May 6, 2023. Both performances earned Wolff selections to the MLS Team of the Matchday. In total, he has tallied 88 MLS appearances for Austin FC.

Wolff competed with the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in June 2023, starting all five (5) of the team's matches and contributing to three (3) goals as the U.S. reached the tournament quarterfinals.

Transaction: Austin FC agrees to a contract extension with midfielder Owen Wolff. Wolff signs with Austin for three (3) additional years through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.