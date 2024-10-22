Verizon Named Official Wireless Partner of New York City FC

October 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC and Verizon announced today a new multi-year partnership, making Verizon the Official Wireless Partner of the Club. Through the new partnership, Verizon will partner with the Club's Youth Programs team and nonprofit foundation, City in the Community (CITC), to help empower how New Yorkers live, work, and play.

"We are excited to partner with Verizon to collaborate on bettering and empowering New Yorkers' lives," said Ara Sarajian, Head of Partnership Development, New York City FC. "Whether it's through our Youth Programs or with City in the Community, we will work to provide New York youth with more free soccer programming and help better prepare them for the future."

Verizon will serve as a supporting partner for City in the Community's Night Leagues program, a youth weekend soccer program that provides New York City youth a safe space to play and connects participants to mentors to improve their career and college readiness. Throughout the partnership, New York City FC and Verizon will aim to expand their collaboration across youth and community events.

"We are incredibly proud to be partnering with New York City FC," said Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President, Verizon. "Both of our organizations are committed to supporting and empowering the community through meaningful connections and programming, and we are excited for the positive impact that we will have locally by working together."

Verizon branding will also feature in-stadium at MLS home matches and across New York City FC digital channels. Additionally, starting next season, Verizon will become the entitlement partner of the Field Pass Area for all New York City FC MLS regular season home matches.

To learn more about Verizon, visit verizon.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.