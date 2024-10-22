St. Louis CITY SC End of Season Roster Decisions Announced

October 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS (October 22, 2024) - St. Louis CITY SC have announced end of season roster decisions ahead of the 2025 season.

The Club exercised the options of eight players: Midfielders Chris Durkin, Hosei Kijima, Akil Watts and Indiana Vassilev, defenders Jay Reid and Michael Wentzel and goalkeeper Ben Lundt.

One player had their contract option declined: John Klein

One player had their contract option declined, but currently in renegotiations: Jake Nerwinski

"We thank John for stepping up from CITY2 to the first team and making an impact when called upon", said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "He has been a consummate professional and teammate since we drafted him out of Saint Louis University in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

The MLS offseason begins on Monday, Dec. 9 with the half-day trade window opening from 8:00 a.m - 12 a.m. CT. The End-of-Year Waivers process then begins on Dec. 12, followed by Free Agency on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. CT and the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. CT.

St. Louis CITY SC Players Under Contract For 2025

Goalkeepers (3): Roman Bürki, Ben Lundt, Christian Olivares

Defenders (9): Kyle Hiebert, Jannes Horn, Henry Kessler, Joakim Nilsson, Tyson Pearce, Jay Reid, Tomas Totland, Michael Wentzel, Josh Yaro

Midfielders (12): Rasmus Alm, Chris Durkin, Jake Girdwood-Reich, Hosei Kijima, Marcel Hartel, Eduard Löwen, Tomáš Ostrák, Célio Pompeu, Cedric Teuchert, Nökkvi Thórisson, Indiana Vassilev, Akil Watts

Forwards (3): Simon Becher, João Klauss, Caden Glover

On Loan (3): Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Miguel Perez (Birmingham Legion), Selmir Pidro (CITY2)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.