Academy Update: September 2024 Players of the Month

October 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
With the 2024-25 season in full swing for the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptsit Health, we present to you the first edition of the Players of the Month for the new season.
To get things rolling, Julian "Juju" Jema was chosen as Player of the Month for September for our Academy's youngest age groups.
"We are happy to name Julian as the player of the month. Juju has excelled both on and off the field in this early part of the season. He has contributed multiple goals and assists, being impactful in multiple positions. Off the field, he leads by example-helping teammates, being attentive, and showing a strong desire to learn and grow. He quickly adapted to Inter Miami and represents the core values of the club on and off the field. For these reasons, we proudly name Juju as the player of the month." - U-12 and U-13 Academy coaches.
Moving onto the mid-level age groups, it is Antonio Antonelli who gets the nod as Player of the Month.
"Antonio has shown significant growth as a player in this early part of the season. Moreover, we want to highlight his character, as he constantly sets an example for the group. Antonio is respectful, receptive, supportive, and disciplined. In every training session, he demonstrates his desire to learn and improve, and this stands out." - U-14 and U-15 Academy coaches.
To cap off the Player of the Month selections for September, it is Sean Gormley that earns the honors four the eldest age brackets.
"Sean has experienced notable development as a player during the start of this season. His character stands out as well-he's respectful, always willing to learn, and is a positive influence on the group. Sean brings great energy that resonates with his teammates, and his hard work has earned him a call-up to the Peru U-15 national team. His efforts and leadership qualities make him a great example for the Academy." - U-16, U-17 and U-19 Academy coaches.
