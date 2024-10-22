Chicago Fire FC Announces 2024 Roster Decisions

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced roster decisions for players on the 2024 squad.

The Fire have exercised the 2025 contract options for goalkeeper Jeff Gal and defender Jonathan Dean.

Goalkeeper Spencer Richey, defender Rafael Czichos, and midfielders Fabian Herbers and Ariel Lassiter are out of contract and have not been offered a new deal for the 2025 season. Richey, Herbers and Lassiter will be eligible for free agency, while Czichos will be eligible for selection in the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft. Additionally, the loan for defender Allan Arigoni expires at the end of the year and the Club has declined the transfer option. Arigoni will return to partner club FC Lugano.

Defender Wyatt Omsberg is out of contract, and Chicago has declined the 2025 contract option for midfielder Javier Casas. The Club is in discussions with Omsberg and Casas regarding the 2025 season. Omsberg will be eligible for free agency, while Casas will be eligible for selection in End of Year Waivers.

The following players remain under guaranteed contract for 2025: goalkeeper Chris Brady, defenders Chase Gasper, Andrew Gutman, Justin Reynolds, Tobias Salquist, Arnaud Souquet, and Carlos Terán; defender/midfielder Mauricio Pineda; midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Gastón Giménez, Brian Gutiérrez, Maren Haile-Selassie, Chris Mueller, Federico Navarro and Sergio Oregel Jr.; and forwards Tom Barlow, Hugo Cuypers, Georgios Koutsias, and Missael Rodríguez.

The roster decisions for players who are currently on loan will be announced at a later date.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC exercises the 2025 contract options for goalkeeper Jeff Gal and defender Jonathan Dean.

