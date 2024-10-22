LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Game on Saturday, October 26 at 8 p.m. PT

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced programming details for the start of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. The LA Galaxy will host the Colorado Rapids in Game 1 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, October 26, 2024 (8:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Stadium gates open at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets for Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Galaxy home games are on sale now at lagalaxy.com/playoffs. Tickets start at just $35.

In-Stadium Giveaway

The first 20,000 fans in attendance on Saturday, October 26 will receive a playoff rally towel, while supplies last.

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are invited to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open for Saturday's playoff match between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids. Fans can also view World Series Game 2 on the LED screen on Saturday. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.

Pregame Entertainment

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday, October 26 to enjoy musical entertainment provided by Real 92.3 FM's DJ Lechero who will perform pregame. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, the LA Galaxy will extend their musical entertainment offerings throughout home matches during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with Care Closet and Herbalife also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area, play a round of Futpool, pose for a photo in the photo booth or sample ramen from Maruchan. Fans can watch graffiti artist LEGIT ONE create a mural celebrating the LA Galaxy's playoff run and can add their autograph to the mural.

Merchandise

The LA Galaxy's 2024 Playoff collection will be available for purchase at the LA Galaxy Team store starting at 12:00 p.m. PT. On Tuesday, October 22. The collection consists of a hooded sweatshirt, two shirts and two hats.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning a framed and signed #18 Marco Reus Angelino Kit. The online auction will open on Saturday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Community Partner of the Match is Care Closet LBC. Visit their booth in SoccerFest to learn about how they are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the homeless community in Long Beach. The Hero of the Match is United States Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran Major William "Monsoon" Mimiaga. His accolades include the Vietnam Service Medal Six Campaigns, the Gulf War Medal Three Campaigns, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Medal with Frame and Palm and the Presidential Unit Award.

Match Information

The LA Galaxy will kick off the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs by hosting the Colorado Rapids in Game 1 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, October 26, 2024 (8:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Since the start of the 2009 season, the Galaxy have hosted 18 playoff games in Carson, including MLS Cup 2011, 2012 and 2014. In those 18 matches, the Galaxy are 16-2-0 in home playoff games and 46-24-7 in 76 all-time playoff matches.

The LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids last clashed at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Oct. 2, 2024, where the LA Galaxy defeated the Colorado Rapids 3-1, winning for the first time in Colorado in seven years. Saturday's match is the 96th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 48-34-13. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign on July 17, LA earned a 3-2 win over Colorado at Dignity Health Sports Park. In 41 all-time league matches played on the road against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 13-21-7 record.

