Ports' Rally Falls Short in Loss to Grizzlies

May 1, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - For the fifth time in five games against the Fresno Grizzlies, the Ports fell behind in the top of the first inning and couldn't dig out of the early hole in an 8-3 loss to their North Division rival on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

A Ports (6-14) miscue led to four unearned runs for the Grizzlies in the top of the first inning. Adael Amador walked to lead off the game against Ports' starter Jack Owen for Juan Brito who reached on an error by Robert Puason to put runners on first and second. After back-to-back strikeouts, a wild pitch put runners on second and third for Hunter Goodman who reached on an infield single that scored a run to make it 1 -0.

Juan Guerrero followed with a single to make it 2-0 and EJ Andrews, Jr grounded a double down the left field line to score two more making it 4-0 Fresno.

Stockton struck for a single run in bottom of the third, loading the bases with one out for Junior Perez who drove in the Ports' first run of the day with an RBI fielders' choice to make it 4-1.

With a three-run fifth, the Grizzlies (12-8) extended their lead to 7- 1. Ports' reliever Aaron Cohn walked Warming Bernabel to start the inning and after a stolen base and wild pitch, Braxton Fulford lined a single to left to make it 5-1. With Robin Vazquez on in relief of Cohn, Juan Brito launched a two-run homer to left field, giving Fresno a six-run cushion.

Down 8-1 after a single Grizzly run in the sixth the Ports chipped away with single runs in the bottom of the sixth - a Jhoan Paulino solo home run - and eighth on an RBI fielders' choice off the bat of Robert Puason to cut the Fresno advantage to 8-3.

The Ports loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth on two walks and a single for Jalen Greer, who grounded into a controversial double play to the catcher Fulford who stepped on home plate and threw to first for the twin killing. Ports' manager Franklin Font was ejected arguing the call.

Grizzlies' starter Victor Juarez (1-0) got the win allowing just one run on four hits over five innings, while Owen took the loss for Stockton giving up four unearned runs in 2.1 innings pitched.

The Ports will try to salvage the final game of their six-game set against the Grizzlies in the series finale on Sunday at 2:09 pm at Banner Island Ballpark. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

