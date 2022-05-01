Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports conclude their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 2:09 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies LHP Mason Green and Ports RHP Lou Trivino (Rehab) are the probable starters.

The Grizzlies are riding a 5-game win streak (longest this season) and can sweep the Ports for the 2nd time this year.

Adael Amador: Hit streak: +6, 9-25 (.360), 4 HR, 2B, 6 RBI, 7 R, 5 BB, SB, CS

Current Series: 8-22 (.364), 4 HR, 2B, 6 RBI, 7 R, 4 BB, CS

EJ Andrews Jr.: Hit streak: +4, 6-16 (.375), HR, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, SB, CS

Current Series: 6-16 (.375), HR, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, SB, CS

Warming Bernabel: Hit streak: +5, 6-19 (.316), 2 HR, 4 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, HBP, 3 SB, CS

Current Series: 6-19 (.316), 2 HR, 4 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, HBP, 3 SB, CS

Braxton Fulford: Hit streak: +5, 12-21 (.571), HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 7 R, BB, HBP, CS

Current Series: 10-17 (.588), HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 6 R, BB, HBP, CS

Juan Brito: Current Series: 6-20 (.300), 3B, 2B, 5 RBI, 5 R, 3 BB

Hunter Goodman: Current Series: 7-19 (.368), 2 HR, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 6 R

Juan Guerrero: Hit streak: +4, 6-18 (.333), HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB

Braiden Ward: Current Series: 6-18 (.333), HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 HBP, 2 SB

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: Thanks to last night's 8-3 win, the Grizzlies improved to 8-0 (+46 run differential) against Stockton this year, 25-7 against the Ports over the past two seasons and 16-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. The victory also gave the Grizzlies their fifth straight triumph and can sweep the Ports for the second time this season. Fresno and Stockton will meet 22 more times in the 132 game California League schedule, with one more three-game set and four six-game series planned. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: In the current series, the Grizzlies have tallied 63 hits with 13 of them going as homers and have outscored the Ports 43-11. Fresno has mashed 21 homers over their first eight affairs against Stockton this season, with two contests of five taters each. For the fifth straight game, the Fresno offense collected double-digit hits. On Saturday, Seven of the nine starters relished at least one hit and run while five separate batters notched one or more RBI. Hunter Goodman led the Grizzlies with a trio of hits and RBI. The University of Memphis product crushed his fourth clout of the year, a two-run blast in the fifth. EJ Andrews Jr. helped the outcome by plating two on a first inning triple. Andrews Jr. produced his first professional triple and stolen base in the triumph. Braxton Fulford added a pair of hits, one RBI and run. The catcher has tallied five straight multi-hit affairs, giving him 12 total in that stretch. Warming Bernabel and Adael Amador reached base three times apiece with Bernabel swiping his sixth bag of 2022. Juan Guerrero mustered a single, walk, RBI and run for the Grizzlies. Thanks to the early advantage, Fresno righty Victor Juarez (1-0) nestled into his start nicely. The 18-year-old hurled a career-high five innings, fanning six. Ever Moya, Bryce McGowan and Luis Amoroso followed Juarez with four solid frames of work. Moya struck out four while the staff concluded with 11 punchouts. Fresno pitching has struck out 53 batters over the past four contests.

AMADOR IS AMAZING: Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown bat ability way beyond his years. On Thursday in Stockton, Amador smacked his fourth homer over the first three contests of the series, giving him a team-leading six on the 2022 campaign. Amador went deep in three consecutive games, the most since Zac Veen did it last year from July 14-17 (Game 1), also in Stockton. He also ranks in the Top 10 in nine California League offensive categories. Amador ranks first in homers (6), first in total bases (47), second in OPS (1.086), tied for second in hits (25), third in slugging percentage (.635), tied for third in extra base hits (10), fourth in batting average (.338), sixth in OBP (.451) and seventh in walks (16) among all qualified hitters.

GREEN GOES FOR THE GRIZZLIES: Today's scheduled starter is lefty Mason Green, a 23-year old from Lenexa, Kansas. Green was selected by the Rockies in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Central Missouri, a Division II college. In Green's last collegiate season, he started all 18 games on the bump, going an outrageous 16-0, finishing his college career without a loss (27-0). Green had one complete game shutout and pitched 104.2 frames. He also struck out 123 batters and walked 26, becoming just the sixth Central Missouri Mule to ever reach 100 strikeouts in a single-season. Read more about Green on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (2-5), Beige (3-1), Black & Gold (1-0), Gray (6-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-1).

MAY 3, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 11:05 AM PT

RHP William Fleming (1-1, 5.12) vs RHP Cullen Kafka (0-1, 4.09)

MAY 4, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Jimmy Kingsbury (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Case Williams (1-1, 6.92)

MAY 5, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Yeury Tatiz (0-0, 8.31) vs LHP Evan Shawver (2-0, 1.13)

MAY 6, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Joseph Hernandez (2-0, 1.89) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-1, 4.50)

Recent Transactions:

4/30: RHP Noah Gotsis: Assigned to AA Hartford from Fresno

