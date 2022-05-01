Bring out the brooms, Grizzlies beat Ports 7-5 for 6th straight triumph

May 1, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (13-8) enjoyed their sixth straight win and second sweep of the season, outlasting the Stockton Ports (6-15) 7-5 Sunday afternoon from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 9-0 (+48 run differential) against Stockton this year, 26-7 versus the Ports over the past two seasons and 17-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. In the series, the Grizzlies tallied 75 hits with 15 of them going for homers and outscored the Ports 50-16.

In the top of the first, Fresno jumped out to a 5-0 lead against MLB rehabber Lou Trivino. Adael Amador started the contest with a double and waltzed home on a Braiden Ward RBI triple. Ward would score on a Juan Guerrero RBI single to center. The advantage grew when EJ Andrews Jr smacked a single to left, netting Guerrero. Finally, Zach Kokoska pounced on a pitch and drove a two-run shot to right. It was Kokoska's second homer of the year.

Stockton plated their first run in the third when Robert Puason posted a single to left. Amador and the Grizzlies grabbed a 6-1 lead in the fourth when he ripped a single, adding Bryant Quijada. In the bottom half of the frame, Danny Bautista spanked a single, scoring Kevin Richards. Hunter Goodman and Fresno inched back ahead by five in the fifth when he belted a solo shot to left-center field. It was his fifth longball of 2022 and his second in as many days.

Despite a 7-2 advantage, the Ports cut into the deficit with three more runs. Bautista mustered another RBI single, plating Junior Perez. Later, Perez would notch his own RBI with a single and score again on a force out. The 7-5 lead would hold as Stockton couldn't push across any more runs in the final two innings.

For the sixth consecutive affair, the Grizzlies offense collected double-digit hits (12). Eight of the nine Fresno starters grabbed at least one hit while seven separate batters crossed home once. Amador led the charge with a trio of hits while both Juan Brito and Kokoska yielded two apiece.

Grizzlies starter Mason Green (1-1) was awarded the decision after five and two-thirds frames of work. The lefty fanned a career-best eight batters. Tyler Ras hurled a clean eighth and Joel Condreay secured his second save. Ports rehabber Trivino (0-1) suffered the loss after one inning. Blake Beers followed the righty with six outstanding frames, striking out 10. Mitch Myers punched out a pair over two scoreless frames. The clubs are off Monday before returning to action Tuesday morning.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Adael Amador (3-4, 2B, RBI, R, CS)

- LF Zach Kokoska (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Hunter Goodman (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Danny Bautista (3-4, 2 RBI, R)

- RF Junior Perez (1-4, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RHP Blake Beers (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday May 3 Modesto Nuts (Home) Modesto RHP William Fleming (1-1, 5.12) vs. Fresno RHP Cullen Kafka (0-1, 4.09) 11:05 AM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies offense have powered 15 homers over their past six games and 23 dingers over their first nine affairs against the Ports this season, with two contests of five taters each.

Fresno pitching has struck out 65 batters over the past five contests.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.