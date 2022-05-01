Storm Win in Walk-Off for Second Straight Day
May 1, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release
For the second consecutive day, the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Inland Empire 66ers in a walk-off.
The game began similar to how it did the day before. After two scoreless frames, the 66ers put the first run on the board with a blast from 66ers' Carson Matthews. Other than that blast, Storm had a great appearance from a starting pitcher. Jesus Gonzalez would go five innings, allowing only one run, and striking out five.
After Lucas Dunn brought home Matthew Acosta on a single in the bottom of the third, Carlos Luis would hit a home run of his own to take the first lead of the game. This was his first of the year and just his fourth in his professional career.
The 66ers would immediately tie the game on a double from Myles Emmerson.
However, as the Storm have done all season long, they scored when it mattered most. In the bottom of the 9th and with the game tied, Justin Farmer would strikeout to start the frame. James Wood and Lucas Dunn would have great at bats that resulted in consecutive walks. With James Wood on second base, Cole Cumminngs would hit a roaring single up the middle allowing Wood to race home to win the game.
The Storm will be back at The Diamond on Tuesday night against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Tickets are available now for just $8!
