Giants Drop Third Straight to Modesto

May 1, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose's hitting woes continued Saturday night with a 3-0 loss to the visiting Modesto Nuts at Excite Ballpark. The Giants were shutout for the second time in the last three games having scored a total of only one run during the stretch. San Jose (11-9) has also now dropped three straight games for the first time this season.

Three Nuts pitchers - Joseph Hernandez (6 IP), Holden Laws (2 IP) and Jorge Benitez (1 IP) - combined on a four-hitter as Modesto has now won four of the first five games in the series.

Giants pitching allowed only two hits on Saturday, but could not avoid another loss. Eric Silva started on the mound for San Jose and began his outing with three perfect innings in dominant fashion. Silva struck out one batter in the top of the first before two punchouts in both the second and third innings.

The Nuts though would breakthrough for a pair of runs in the top of the fourth against Silva to take a 2-0 lead. Consecutive full-count walks to Brett Rodriguez and Harry Ford started the inning for Modesto. Edwin Arroyo then stepped to the plate and belted a fly ball off the fence in deep right center for a double. The hit, which was the first of the game on either side, scored Rodriguez and advanced Ford to third. Robert Perez Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Ford for a 2-0 advantage.

The only other Nuts hit of the contest came in the top of the sixth when Arroyo launched a towering solo home run to straightaway center off of Evan Gates to make it 3-0. The homer was Arroyo's third over the last two games in the series.

Meanwhile, the Giants were shut down by Modesto pitching throughout the night. Adrian Sugastey's one-out double in the bottom of the fourth was San Jose's first hit of the game, but Hernandez quickly retired the next two batters to retire the side. In the fifth, Dilan Rosario walked with one out before Najee Gaskins was hit by a pitch, however Max Wright and Grant McCray both then flied out to left ending the inning.

Down by three runs, the Giants threatened in the bottom of the sixth as Garrett Frechette reached on a two-out bunt single before Yorlis Rodriguez's infield single to short put runners on first and second. Laws through came back with a strikeout of Victor Bericoto to finish the inning.

In the seventh, Gaskins singled with one out and McCray walked with two down to again bring the tying run to the plate, but Abdiel Layer popped out to second for the final out. After San Jose was set down in order in the eighth, Bericoto reached on an error to start the bottom of the ninth, but was promptly erased on Rosario's double play grounder before a strikeout of Gaskins ended the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Offensive Woes: Over the last three games (all losses), the Giants have scored only one run and managed just nine hits. The lone run came on a wild pitch in Friday's 13-1 loss to the Nuts.

Inside The Box Score: San Jose was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on Saturday ... Outside of Edwin Arroyo, Modesto hitters were a combined 0-for-23 with 12 strikeouts.

On The Mound: Eric Silva was saddled with the loss despite allowing only one hit over his 3 1/3 innings. Silva was charged with two runs (both earned), walked two and struck out five. Evan Gates pitched the next 2 2/3 innings with one hit and one run allowed. Gates, who retired eight of the nine batters he faced, struck out four. Manuel Mercedes then pitched the final three innings for the Giants without allowing a run or a hit. Mercedes walked three and struck out three.

On Deck: The Giants and Nuts conclude their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Nick Sinacola is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

