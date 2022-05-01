Big First Inning the Difference as Ports Fall to Grizzlies

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports outscored the Fresno Grizzlies over eight and a half innings but could not overcome a five-run top of the first as Stockton dropped its seventh straight with a 7-5 loss on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark.

For the sixth time in the series, the Grizzlies (13-8) put the Ports in a hole after the first inning. With Lou Trivino making an MLB rehab appearance and pitching the first inning for Stockton, the Grizzlies struck for five runs on five hits while sending eight men to the plate. Adael Amador started the frame with a double to left center and came in to score on a Braiden Ward triple down the right field line to make it 1-0. After a strikeout Juan Guerrero singled up the middle to score Ward, making it 3-0, and with two outs EJ Andrews Jr drove in a run with a single and Zach Kokoska clubbed a two-run homer to right field to give Fresno a 5-0 edge.

The Ports (6-15) and Grizzlies traded single runs for the next two innings. Stockton got on the board in the third when Robert Puason singled home Danny Bautista with one out to make it 5-1, but Fresno responded with a two-out RBI single by Amador in the top of the fourth to give the Grizzlies a five-run advantage again.

In the bottom of the fourth the Ports got back to within four when Bautista drove home Kevin Richards, who doubled with one out, to cut the Fresno lead to 6-2. Leading off the top of the fifth, however, Hunter Goodman hit the first pitch he saw from Blake Beers out to left center for a solo home run to give the Grizzlies a five-run lead again at 7-2.

While Beers and Mitch Myers blanked the Grizzlies over the final four innings, the Ports rallied to get back into the game. Stockton tallied a single run in the sixth when Bautista lined a two-out single up the middle to score Junior Perez to make it 7-3, but the Ports left the bases loaded when Grizzly reliever Juan Mejia struck out Pedro Pineda to end the threat.

Stockton struck for two more runs in the bottom of the seventh against Mejia to get to within two runs. Nick Brueser led off with a double down the left field line, and after moving up to third on a flyout to deep center by CJ Rodriguez, came in to score on a single to left field off the bat of Perez. The Ports then executed the hit-and-run when Richards punched a ground ball through the right side with Perez on the move to put runners on the corners with one out for T.J. Schofield Sam, who reached on an RBI fielder's choice to score Perez making it 7-5 Fresno.

The Grizzlies' bullpen, though, combined to allow just one baserunner over the final two innings to slam the door on the Ports to clinch a six-game sweep at Banner Island Ballpark this week.

Fresno starter Mason Green (1-1) got the win allowing three runs on six hits over 5.2 IP with a season-high eight strikeouts, while Trivino (0-1) took the loss in rehab outing for Stockton giving up five runs in the first with two strikeouts. Beers notched a season-high 10 strikeouts for the Ports in six innings of relief.

The Ports will look to right the ship and snap a seven-game losing streak when they continue their 12-game homestand with the opener of a six-game series against the San Jose Giants on Tuesday at 11:05 am. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

