Goodman goes deep as Grizzlies roar past Ports 8-3 to end April

May 1, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (12-8) vanquished the Stockton Ports (6-14) 8-3 Saturday night from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies lengthened their win streak to five games and look for their second sweep tomorrow against the Ports. Fresno improved to 8-0 (+46 run differential) against Stockton this year, 25-7 versus the Ports over the past two seasons and 16-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. In the series, the Grizzlies have tallied 63 hits with 13 of them going for homers and have outscored the Ports 43-11.

For the fifth consecutive contest, the Fresno offense exploded for double-digit hits. Seven of the nine starters relished at least one hit and run while five separate batters notched one or more RBI. Hunter Goodman led the Grizzlies with a trio of hits and RBI. The University of Memphis product crushed his fourth clout of the year, a two-run blast in the fifth. EJ Andrews Jr. helped the outcome by plating two on a first inning triple. Andrews Jr. produced his first professional triple and stolen base in the triumph.

Braxton Fulford added a pair of hits, one RBI and run. The catcher has tallied five straight multi-hit affairs, giving him 12 total in that stretch. Warming Bernabel and Adael Amador reached base three times apiece with Bernabel swiping his sixth bag of 2022. Juan Guerrero mustered a single, walk, RBI and run for the Grizzlies.

Thanks to the early advantage, Fresno righty Victor Juarez (1-0) nestled into his start nicely. The 18-year-old hurled a career-high five innings, fanning six. Ever Moya, Bryce McGowan and Luis Amoroso followed Juarez with four solid frames of work. Moya struck out four while the staff concluded with 11 punchouts.

Stockton scored their runs in the third, sixth and eighth. Two of the three runs waltzed home on force outs while Jhoan Paulino powered the other run. Paulino whacked a solo shot for his second longball of the season. Lefty Jack Owen (0-2) suffered the defeat after two-plus frames of action. The clubs conclude the series tomorrow afternoon from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Hunter Goodman (3-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- RF/CF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, BB, SB)

- C Braxton Fulford (2-5, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Jhoan Paulino (1-4, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- SS Max Muncy (2-3, 2B, 2 BB)

- CF Denzel Clarke (1-3, 2B, 2 BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday May 1 Stockton Ports (Road) Fresno LHP Mason Green (0-1, 3.68) vs. Stockton RHP Lou Trivino (Rehab) 2:09 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies offense have powered 13 homers over their past five games and 21 dingers over their first eight affairs against the Ports this season, with two contests of five taters each.

Fresno pitching has struck out 53 batters over the past four contests.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.