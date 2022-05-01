Giants Close out Homestead with 5-3 Victory

Aeverson Arteaga, Yorlis Rodriguez and Grant McCray each homered while the Giants bullpen worked six scoreless innings in a 5-3 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Sunday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. San Jose rallied from an early deficit with Arteaga's solo shot in the bottom of the seventh putting the Giants ahead for good. With the win, San Jose (12-9) salvages the finale of the series and takes two out of six games from the Nuts this week.

The Giants enjoyed an early lead on Sunday scoring once in the bottom of the first inning off of Modesto starter Michael Morales. Vaun Brown started the rally with a one-out bunt single before stealing second. Then with two down, Adrian Sugastey lined a single into left center plating Brown with the first run of the day.

Meanwhile, Keaton Winn started on the mound for the Giants, but would run into trouble in the top of the second. A pair of singles for the Nuts put runners on the corners with one out before Randy Bednar's sacrifice fly tied the game 1-1. Colin Davis then stepped to the plate and launched a two-out, two-run home run to deep left center giving Modesto a 3-1 lead.

The Giants began their comeback in the bottom of the third when McCray led off with a towering solo home run to center. The homer, McCray's second of the series and of the season, trimmed the Nuts advantage to 3-2.

After Trevor McDonald worked scoreless fourth and fifth innings out of the San Jose bullpen to keep the deficit at a single run, the Giants would tie the game with a single tally in the bottom of the fifth. McCray led off with a single before Brown worked a walk. A wild pitch then moved McCray, the possible tying run, to third. Arteaga was up next and he flied out to shallow right with McCray thrown out at home on the play as he tagged and attempted to score. San Jose though would still push across the tying run in the inning as Sugastey came up next and laced a double into the left center gap to bring home Brown for a 3-3 ballgame.

Nick Sinacola then took over on the mound to begin the top of the sixth and promptly struck out a pair in a scoreless inning to keep the game tied. Sinacola fanned two more in the seventh pitching around a one-out single and a walk. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Arteaga led off with a soaring fly ball down the left field line for a go-ahead solo home run. The round-tripper was Arteaga's team-leading third of the season as the Giants moved in front by a 4-3 margin.

Three batters later, Rodriguez connected for San Jose's third homer of the day as he crushed a solo shot to left center for a 5-3 cushion. Rodriguez's home run was his first this year.

Sinacola returned to the mound in the top of the eighth with the lead and promptly plunked the first batter of the inning, but recovered to set down the next three hitters on two strikeouts and a fly out. Tyler Myrick then breezed through a 1-2-3 top of the ninth on only seven pitches to seal the Giants victory.

GIANTS NOTES

At The Plate: San Jose's three home runs on Sunday matched their single-game season-high. The Giants out-hit the Nuts by a 9-7 margin. McCray (2-for-4, HR, RBI) and Sugastey (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) both finished with multi-hit games.

Bullpen Dazzles: The relief trio of McDonald (2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO), Sinacola (3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 SO) and Myrick (1 IP) combined to throw six scoreless innings to finish the game with only three hits allowed and seven strikeouts. Sinacola earned his first win of the year while Myrick notched his second save.

Series Review: Despite Sunday's win, the Giants suffered their first series loss of the season by dropping four of six games to Modesto this week. San Jose is now 4-5 versus the Nuts overall this year.

On Deck: Following an off day, the Giants travel to Stockton for a six-game set against the Ports. Tuesday's series opener is an 11:05 AM first pitch with Will Bednar scheduled to make the start on the mound. The entire series can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

