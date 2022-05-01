Rodriguez Homers Quakes to Victory

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Luis Rodriguez will always remember his first career homer in a Quakes' uniform, as his walk-off shot in the bottom of the ninth gave the Quakes a 7-6 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field.

Tied at 6-6 and with one out, Rodriguez, who had struck out in each of his first four at-bats, sent one to the opposite field. It had just enough on it to get over the fence and stay out of the reach of leaping right fielder Jacen Roberson, giving the Quakes the come-from-behind win and five of six in the series.

Rancho and Visalia traded punches all day long, as each team lead on three different occasions.

Wilderd Patino and Yeiner Fernandez traded home runs in the first inning, as the game was tied at 1-1 after an inning.

After Rancho took the lead in the second, Visalia battled back against starter Orlando Ortiz to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth.

Trailing 4-2 in the sixth, Rancho answered with Alex De Jesus coming through with the big hit of the inning, a two-run double to give the Quakes a 5-4 lead.

Visalia immediately answered with two in the seventh against reliever Yamil Castillo, taking a 6-5 advantage.

Jose Ramos tied the game with a two-out single in the eighth, before the heroics of Rodriguez in the ninth.

The Quakes (13-8) take Monday off, then go to Lake Elsinore to open their first six-game set against the Storm this year. Rancho will send Ben Casparius (0-1) to the mound against Storm right-hander Levi Thomas (0-0). Game time from Elsinore on Tuesday is 6:05pm.

On Tuesday, May 10th, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field, opening a six-game set against Stockton. Tuesday the 10th will be Education Day, with a special start time of 11:00am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

