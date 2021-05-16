Ports Fall to Giants in Pitchers' Duel

STOCKTON, Ca. - San Jose Giants center fielder Luis Matos drove in the game's only runs, and three Giants pitchers stifled the Stockton bats as the Ports fell to their North Division rivals at Banner Island Ballpark on Saturday night.

The Giants (6-5) took the lead in the top of the third inning. Ports starter Kumar Nambiar walked Giants right fielder Edison Mora to lead off the frame, and he advanced to third on a fielding error with one out to put runners on the corners. Matos then drove a fly ball out to left field to give San Jose an unearned run and a 1-0 lead.

Then in the seventh, Matos came through again for the Giants. With two outs and Mora on third base after another leadoff walk, Matos reached on an infield single to bring Mora home for a 2-0 lead.

The Ports (4-7) got leadoff baserunners in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings but failed to get on the board, as the Giants induced two double plays and struck out the side after a single in the eighth. Each team had five hits.

Kumar Nambiar (0-2) took the loss, allowing just one unearned run on two hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out three. Grant Judkins, Clark Cota, and David Leal combined to give up just one run in five innings of three-hit relief.

Luis Moreno (1-0) got the win for San Jose in relief of starter Prelander Berroa. Moreno went 3 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on just two hits. Chris Wright picked up his second save of the season, recording the final six outs for the Giants.

The Ports will send right-hander Pedro Sanchez to the mound on Sunday in the series finale in search of a split before opening a 12-game road trip in Visalia on Tuesday night. First pitch on Sunday is at 2:09 pm.

