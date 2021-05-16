Four Homers Not Enough for Rancho

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes jumped out to a five-run lead in the bottom of the first inning but were unable to end the homestand with a victory, losing 8-7 to the Modesto Nuts at LoanMart Field on Sunday.

Brandon Lewis, Eddys Leonard and Brandon Wulff all blasted home runs in the first inning and knocked Modesto starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs out of the game after recording just two outs.

Lewis' home run was the longest of the season for the Quakes thus far, traveling 452 feet over the center field batter's eye.

Modesto quickly answered in the third, as the Nuts scored their first run of the game and added a pair in both the fourth and sixth innings to tie the game.

Rancho did not record a single hit in the third through sixth innings. By the time the Quakes got back in the hit column in the seventh inning, they were behind on the scorecard. The Nuts singled, were hit by a pitch and walked all with two outs to take their first lead of the game in the top half of the seventh.

Modesto extended its lead to 8-5 with a two-run double by Robert Perez in the top of the eighth.

Rancho answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit back to one. Aldrich de Jongh hit his first home run of the season, scoring Wulf to make it 8-7.

The Quakes' four home runs are the most home runs the team has recorded in a game this season.

Luis Curvelo (2-0) was credited with the win out of the bullpen while Cameron Gibbens (0-1) was given the loss.

The Quakes (4-7) are off on Monday and will be on the road for a six-game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm (6-5) starting on Tuesday. Robbie Peto (0-1) starts for Rancho while Lake Elsinore sends Noel Vela (0-0) to the bump. Game time in Tuesday's opener will be 5:35pm and the game can be heard live at rcquakes.com and on the iHeart Radio Platform (Keyword: Quakes).

The Quakes return home for a six-game series against the Stockton Ports on Tuesday, May 25 with first pitch slated for 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!

Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 25th vs. Stockton

