Quakes Double up Giants on Education Day

Published on April 14, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - Down three runs early on, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (7-3) refused to let the setback get the best of them. 10 runs in the middle three innings powered a successful comeback bid and a comfortable 12-6 win over the San Jose Giants (7-3) on Education Day Tuesday at Morongo Field.

Right away, the Giants put the pressure on the Quakes. Runs in the first, second, and fourth innings gave San Jose a 3-0 edge, forcing Rancho Cucamonga to fight back.

In their next turn at bat, the Quakes made up the deficit all at once. Two-run singles from Slate Alford and Marlon Quintero propelled Rancho Cucamonga ahead 4-3.

One frame later, the lineup immediately picked up where it left off. A Kendrey Maduro fielder's choice allowed Kevyn Castillo to score from third base while Gabriel Davalillo and Lucas Ramirez recorded run-scoring base hits, boosting the Quakes lead to 7-3.

Rancho Cucamonga wasted no time adding onto their four-run advantage, rallying for another three-spot in the sixth. Castillo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Maduro promptly followed it up by drilling a two-run single to center field, providing the Quakes a 10-3 cushion.

San Jose pulled a run back in the top of the seventh, but the Quakes immediately canceled it out. Lucas Ramirez launched a solo shot over the right field wall, his first of the season, placing Rancho Cucamonga up seven once again.

The Giants scratched across two more in the top of the eighth, but the Quakes continued to keep them at a distance. Jonny McGill accounted for the final offense of the early afternoon contest, slashing an opposite-field RBI single to provide Fulton Lockhart an extra run of support ahead of the final frame, and he supplied a scoreless ninth to secure the series-opening victory.

The Quakes look to build upon the result in game two of their six-game series against the Giants at Morongo Field on Wednesday. RHP Ubaldo Soto receives the starting assignment for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Cody Delvecchio for San Jose ahead of a 6:30 PM first pitch. The contest marks the first Raising Cane's Bark in the Ballpark of the season, as fans can enjoy the evening's action alongside their four-legged friends.







California League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.