Rancho Drops Fourth Straight

May 16, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Modesto Nuts ripped off their fourth straight win over the Quakes on Saturday night, holding off a would-be Rancho rally for a 9-7 victory at LoanMart Field.
A four-run seventh inning helped Rancho claw back from five runs down to make it an 8-7 game, thanks to a pair of two-run singles by Brandon Lewis and Alex De Jesus, respectively.
That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as Rancho left two stranded in the seventh and after Modesto got a huge insurance run in the ninth, left two more stranded, when Nuts' reliever Matt Wilrodt got Jonny DeLuca swinging to end the game and notch the save.
For the fourth consecutive game, Rancho fell behind early, as the Nuts tallied six straight hits to open the game and chase starter Adolfo Ramirez (0-1).
Nuts' reliever Juan Mercedes (1-0) earned the win, despite giving up four runs in two innings of work.
The Quakes (4-6) will look to end their four-game skid on Sunday in the series-finale. Gavin Stone (0-) is slated to make his third start of the year, as he takes on Modesto's Damon Casetta-Stubbs. First pitch is set for 2:00pm and limited tickets are available for at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!
Next Home Game: Sunday, May 16th vs. Modesto @ 2pm
