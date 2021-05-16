Nuts Fight off Late Comeback to Earn Fourth Straight Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A late rally was not enough to keep the Modesto Nuts from earning their fourth straight win with a 9-7 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

Entering the seventh inning stretch, the Nuts (8-3) held a five-run lead. Juan Mercedes (W, 2-0) had retired six in a row out of the Nuts' bullpen before he walked the bases loaded with one out in the bottom if the seventh. Brandon Lewis connected on a two-run single to cut into the Quakes (4-6) deficit. That brought Elvis Alvarado into the game and after he hit a batter, Alvarado gave up a two-run double that put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. Alvarado struck out Jonny Deluca to end the inning and keep the Nuts in front.

With the Nuts holding a one-run lead, Alvarado got one out in the eighth but left with two runners on. Matthew Willrodt (S, 1/1) came into the game and induced an inning-ending double play on the first pitch he threw. In the ninth, Willrodt stuck out the first two batters he faced before the Quakes put a pair of runners on. Willrodt struck out Jonny Deluca to end the game and give the Nuts their fourth straight win.

The Nuts offense started hot. The first six batters of the game recorded hits against Quakes' starter Adolfo Ramirez (L, 0-1). Cade Marlowe homered in that stretch - his third home run in the last three games. The Nuts would score four runs in the first inning and end up scoring in six of their nine offensive innings. Dariel Gomez added two RBI. Brett Rodriguez drove home two runs. Victor Labrada scored twice, stole two bases, and drove in a run.

The Nuts are hunting their season best fifth straight win with the six-game series finale against the Quakes at 2:00 pm Sunday afternoon.

