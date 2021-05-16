Nuts Fight off Five for Fifth Straight Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - After the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes scored five runs in the first inning, the Modesto Nuts rattled off eight unanswered runs to secure an 8-7 win on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field.

The win is the Nuts' (9-3) fifth straight heading into a Monday off day. Damon Casetta-Stubbs started the game for Modesto and surrendered five runs on three home runs to the Quakes in the first inning. Casetta-Stubbs was taken out and Leon Hunter Jr. checked in with two outs in the first inning to settle the game down. Hunter worked 3.1 innings without allowing run.

The Nuts started their comeback in the third inning when Cesar Izturis Jr. extended his hitting streak to ten games with an RBI single in the third. In the fourth, the Nuts plated two more runs with an RBI triple by Justin Lavey and a sac fly by Brett Rodriguez.

In the sixth, Victor Labrada brought home two runs with a single. He finished the game with three knocks and two runs scored.

The Nuts took the lead in the seventh against Cameron Gibbens (L, 0-1) when Brett Rodriguez took a bases loaded walk. Robert Perez Jr. added two key insurance runs in the eighth with a two-run double.

Travis Kuhn (S, 3/3) entered the game for the Nuts in the eighth inning. He surrendered a two-run homer in the inning to make it a one-run game, but he struck out a pair in the ninth to finish off the Nuts' come-from-behind victory.

The Nuts open a six-game series with the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

