Ports Drop Series Finale to Giants

STOCKTON, Ca. - The San Jose Giants continued their hot-hitting ways, collecting double digit hits for the second tie in three games, and the Ports dropped their third straight game to their North Division rivals 11-2 on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (4-8) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first against San Jose starter Carson Ragsdale. After a Brayan Buelvas double with one out, Tyler Soderstrom singled through the middle to give the Ports an early 1-0 lead.

But San Jose would respond immediately in the top of the second inning against Ports starter Pedro Santos. With two outs and a runner on second base, Abdiel Layer clubbed his third home run of the series to give the Giants a 2-1 lead.

The Giants (7-5) added on in the third. Back-to-back walks and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with one out, and RBI singles by Harrison Freed and Luis Toribio gave the Giants three run lead. Then with two outs, Layer blooped a two-RBI double to left field to make it 6-1.

San Jose would add single runs in the fourth and seventh, and strike for three more in the eighth.

Brayan Buelvas provided much of the offensive highlights for the Ports. He finished the day 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the fifth, and scored both of Stockton's runs.

Ports starter Pedro Santos (0-1) took the loss, giving up six runs (all earned) on five hits in 2 1/3 innings pitched. Left-hander Juan Sanchez (1-0) got the win in relief for San Jose with 2 2/3 innings of one run ball.

After an off-day Monday, the Ports will embark on a 12-game road trip beginning on Tuesday at 6:00 pm in Visalia. After the six-game series against the Rawhide, Stockton will continue south to Rancho Cucamonga for a six game series with the Quakes before returning home for twelve in a row at Banner Island Ballpark beginning on June 1.

