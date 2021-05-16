Storm Unable to Stop 66ers, Lose 9-3

May 16, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







For the 3rd consecutive day, the Storm's previously ravenous offense has been muzzled by Inland Empire 66ers pitching.

The majority of the damage by either team was done in the second inning as it made up 8 of the 12 total runs in the game. The 66ers put up yet another crooked number in this series by securing 5 runs off of starter Levi Thomas who could not complete the 2nd inning.

Fresh off of 3 games off, Matthew Acosta in his first at bat since Tuesday hit a roaring triple to right field that scored two runs. Gilberto Vizcarra would then bring Acosta home off of a ground out. Following those two events, the Storm simply could not get anything going against the 66ers pitching.

Michel Milliano was another bright spot as he would record an inning where he struck out the side despite a tough strike zone awarding two walks to the 66ers. He would go 1.2 innings, striking out 4 batters all without allowing a single run. Robert Hassell lll would keep his hit streak alive when he hit a double to deep left in the 8th inning. He has now gotten a hit in 6 straight games and has gotten on base at least once in every game of the season so far.

Joshua Mears would be hit in the elbow by a pitch in the bottom of the 9th and would immediately be removed from the game.

The Storm look to avoid dropping to .500 tomorrow night in Lake Elsinore.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.