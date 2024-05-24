Portland Thorns Suffer Loss at Orlando Pride

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Florida - Portland Thorns (6-4-1, 19 points) saw its six-game win streak come to a close with a 2-1 loss, on the road, to the Orlando Pride. Forward Izzy D'Aquila netted her first professional goal, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Pride.

In a race for history, Portland Thorns FC (six game win streak) and the Orlando Pride (seven game win streak) were each seeking to become the first team in league history to reach eight consecutive victories. The home side looked to be more of the aggressors in the first half hour, pressuring the Thorns' backline relentlessly, making it difficult for Portland to maintain any offensive momentum.

In the 30th minute the Pride finally broke through, despite goalkeeper Shelby Hogan making an impressive save, Barbra Branda was able to head in the loose ball to take the 1-0 lead for the home team. Ten minutes later she did it again, this time chipping the goalkeeper to put the ball in the back of the open net. The Thorns would be unable to chip away at the deficit, going into the halftime break down 2-0.

Coming out of the halftime break the Thorns began finding their footing, stringing together several opportunities early in the second half. The best opportunity came in the 54th minute when Janine Beckie fed a cross directly into the path of Christine Sinclair, however the forward was unable to keep her shot down and the ball bounced over the crossbar.

Second-half substitute Izzy D'Aquila nearly found the back of the net in the 67th minute, but Pride goalkeeper, Anna Moorhouse, was able to make the point-blank save, denying the goal scoring opportunity. Just a few moments later she finally found the back of the net, finding a ball from Olivia Moultrie for a one-on-one look at goal. The goal marked D'Aquila's first professional goal.

The Thorns nearly found the second in the 83rd minute, but Ana Dias' shot smacked off the crossbar. The Thorns would be unable to equalize, ending their six-game win streak with the 2-1 loss.

UP NEXT: Portland Thorns FC return to Providence Park following a short international break on Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m. PT to host the North Carolina Courage.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

ORL: Barbra Banda (Hina Sugita) 30th minute: Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan was able to make the initial save, but the ball fell directly at the head of Banda for her to easily place into the back of the net.

ORL: Barbra Banda 40th minute: A long ball over the top from Marta created open space for Banda to sprint onto, going one-v-one with the goalkeeper. Banda dribbled around the 'keeper and placed the ball into the open net.

POR: Izzy D'Aquila (Olivia Moultrie) 71st minute: Moultrie pushed her way through a sea of purple to slot an upward pass to D'Aquila who took one touch before putting the ball past the arms of the opposing goalkeeper.

LINEUPS:

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Shelby Hogan, Reyna Reyes (Nicole Payne 46'), Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelli Hubly, Marie Müller (Meghan Klingenberg 72'), Hina Sugita, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (Payton Linnehan 46'), Olivia Moultrie, Janine Beckie (Ana Dias 72'), Christine Sinclair (Izzy D'Aquila 62')

Subs not used: Emily Alvarado, Isabella Obaze, Marissa Sheva, Olivia Wade-Katoa

Orlando Pride (3-4-3): Anna Moorhouse, Haley McCutcheon, Emily Sams, Rafaelle Souza, Kylie Strom, Kerry Abello (Ally Lemos 87'), Morgan Gautrat (Brianna Martinez 77'), Marta, Adriana (Amanda Allen 87'), Julie Doyle (Cori Dyke 68'), Barbra Banda (Ally Watt 46')

Subs not used: McKinley Crone, Mariana Larroquette, Alex Kerr, Carrie Lawrence

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

POR: Kelli Hubly (caution) 9'

ORL: Ally Lemos (caution) 90'

POR: Payton Linnehan (caution) 90+6'

