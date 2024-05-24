Amandine Henry Called up to French National Team

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC midfielder Amandine Henry has been called up to the French Women's National Team as one of the 24 selected players to compete in a two-leg series against England as part of the UEFA Euro 2025 Qualifiers.

Les Blues will travel to the reigning Europeans champions for the first leg playing at St. Hames' Park in Newcastle, home to Newcastle United on May 31 before returning home to play The Three Lions at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Étienne, home to AS Saint-Étienne. These matchups will feature the second (England) and third (France) best national teams in the FIFA rankings.

France currently sits atop of the Group A3 with 6 points earning 1-0 results over Sweden and Republic of Ireland, Henry appearing in both matches logging 17 minutes and one yellow card in Les Blues route to six points.

After the two-leg matchup against England, France will host Sweden on July 12 before traveling to the Republic of Ireland on July 16 for their final group stage match.

Amongst arrival to the beehive state, the French midfielder has logged five straight starts with the Royals playing a full 90 in all five matches. Despite not logging an assist or goal in the first five matches with the squad the 4x Champions League Champion has made an immediate impact with the squad both offensively and defensively. In Henry's time with the Royals, the midfielder has fired eight shots, completed 70% of her passes, logged 11 tackles and five interceptions, tagging on three blocks as well.

Before departing to meet the national team in Newcastle, Henry will appear for the Utah Royals this Saturday May 25, as they host Kansas City Current at 8:00 at America First Field. The Royals currently sit at 1-8-1, 4 pts, 14th in NWSL and sit only 7 points behind the current playoff line. Tickets for this week's match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.