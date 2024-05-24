Houston Dash Earn 3-0 Victory at Home Over North Carolina Courage

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash closed a two-game homestand at Shell Energy Stadium with a 3-0 triumph over the North Carolina Courage earlier tonight. This was Houston's third victory of the season and first at home.

Houston took the lead in the final minutes of the first half after Avery Patterson won the ball at the edge of the box. The rookie played the ball to forward Ramona Bachmann, who found the bottom corner of the far post for her first NWSL goal.

Houston's second goal of the match came in the 67th minute after Michelle Alozie dribbled into the box. The Nigerian international played the ball back to Barbara Olivieri and the Katy, Texas native found the far post for her first NWSL goal.

Diana Ordóñez scored Houston's final goal of the match in the 78th minute after she capitalized on a loose ball inside the box. Alozie forced a save from the North Carolina goalkeeper and the Mexican international was well positioned to score her fourth goal of the season.

Bachmann generated Houston's first push into the final third after she found midfielder Olivieri at the edge of the box in the fifth minute. Olivieri's effort went wide of the far post, but Houston kept pushing and moments later defender Paige Nielsen attempted a shot from distance that was off target. Nielsen scored the game-winning goal in Houston's 1-0 victory over Angel City FC on May 12 and has helped Houston tally three clean sheets since arriving in late April.

Alozie forced a save from North Carolina goalkeeper Casey Murphy in the 23rd minute. The Nigerian international tallied her second shot of the evening in the 36th minute, but her header was off target.

The Dash backline blocked back-to-back shots in the 60th minute, beginning with a lunging effort from defender Natalie Jacobs to deny Narumi Miura. Defender Tarciane blocked Miura's follow up moments later and today's match marked the Brazilian's NWSL debut. The 20-year-old is the eighth Brazilian to play for the Dash and Houston was the first team to field a Brazilian player in league play back in 2014 (Rafaelle). Additionally, as noted by Jen Cooper, Tarciane is the 27th Brazilian player to make an appearance in the NWSL.

The Dash will be back in action on Friday, June 7 against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium, following the international break. The Dash return home on June 15 to host Angel City on Pride Night, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

