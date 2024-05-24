Ella Stevens Records Brace to Lead Gotham FC 2-0 Over Bay FC
May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
SAN FRANCISCO - NJ/NY Gotham FC extended its unbeaten streak to six games after defeating Bay FC 2-0 on Friday night at PayPal Park. Forward Ella Stevens netted the fastest brace in the NWSL this season, with just two minutes and eleven seconds between the two goals. The forward has also scored in three-straight games.
In the two teams' first-ever meeting, Gotham FC and Bay FC battled it out for the first few minutes, exchanging chances from each side. Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was called off her line in the ninth minute to deny Bay FC, as the opposition tried to find its way behind the backline.
However, the first true opportunity on goal came from Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle in the 31st minute. Lavelle received the ball on the flank and drove across the field and fired a curling at the top of the box, but the shot ricocheted off the far post.
Quickly after, Gotham FC found the back of the net first. After defender Maycee Bell won a foul, midfielder Delanie Sheehan caught Bay FC slow to set up for the free kick and played forward Esther into the box. Esther then quickly passed the ball across the face of the goal to Stevens, who easily buried the ball into the back of the net.
In the 33rd minute, Stevens completed her brace. Bay FC goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland took a mistouch in front of goal, which Stevens capitalized on and dribbled into the empty goal to double Gotham FC's lead.
At the break, Gotham FC led Bay FC in ball possession (55%-45%), shots on goal (3-0), and completed passes (177-117).
The club shifted focus to protecting the lead and shutout for much of the second half. The two teams combined for six total goal attempts in the final half. After nine minutes of stoppage time, Gotham FC handed Bay FC its second shutout of the season in the 2-0 victory. The shutout marked Gotham FC's fourth clean sheet of the season, and was Berger's third.
After the international break, Gotham FC will return home to Red Bull Arena to host Angel City on Saturday, June 8, with kickoff set for 12:30 pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Bay FC Falls 2-0 to NJ/NY Gotham FC at PayPal Park - Bay FC
- Ella Stevens Records Brace to Lead Gotham FC 2-0 Over Bay FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Earn 3-0 Victory at Home Over North Carolina Courage - Houston Dash
- Seattle Scores Twice In Defeat Against Washington - Seattle Reign FC
- Orlando Pride Win Eighth Straight Game, Setting NWSL Record - Orlando Pride
- Portland Thorns Suffer Loss at Orlando Pride - Portland Thorns FC
- Utah Royals FC Signs Defender Kate Del Fava to Contract Extension Through 2026 - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Heads to the Rocky Mountains for First Matchup against Expansion Utah Royals - Kansas City Current
- Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Face Kansas City Current - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave Forward María Sánchez Named to Mexico Women's National Team Roster for June International Friendlies - San Diego Wave FC
- Amandine Henry Called up to French National Team - Utah Royals FC
- Racing Louisville Rekindles Regional Rivalry at Chicago - Racing Louisville FC
- Angel City Football Club Earns One Point Against SoCal Rival San Diego Wave FC - Angel City FC
- San Diego Wave FC Played Angel City FC to a Scoreless Draw at BMO Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Ella Stevens Records Brace to Lead Gotham FC 2-0 Over Bay FC
- Match Preview: Gotham FC Travels to Bay FC
- Five Gotham FC Players Called up to USWNT
- Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger Receives Call-Up from Germany
- Gotham FC Welcomes Chelsea FC Women for Powerhouse Showdown at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on August 19