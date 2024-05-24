San Diego Wave FC Played Angel City FC to a Scoreless Draw at BMO Stadium

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC's Savannah McCaskill in action

San Diego Wave FC's Savannah McCaskill in action

LOS ANGELES - San Diego Wave FC (3-4-3, 12 points) earned a 0-0 draw against Angel City FC (3-5-2, 11 points) at BMO Stadium on Thursday night. The shutout marks Wave's goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan's league-leading fourth shutout of the season.

San Diego started the first half testing Angel City's defense, creating 13 shots with four shots on goal. The best chance came in the eighth minute when midfielder Savannah McCaskill applied pressure in the box to force a Los Angeles turnover and take a shot on goal that was saved by goalkeeper Didi Haracic.

The Wave nearly found the game-winner in the dying minutes when forward Jaedyn Shaw's inswinging set piece into the box found the head of midfielder Emily van Egmond. The Australian international hit a header that was saved and bounced off the crossbar before falling to the head of forward Alex Morgan that was saved by Haracic to keep the game level.

Next on the schedule: NWSL heads into an international window before San Diego Wave FC returns home to face Orlando Pride on Friday, June 7 at Snapdragon Stadium. The match will be broadcast on Prime Sports with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets can be found here.

Notes:

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan earned her fifth shutout of the season and her fourth of the regular season. No team has done this more in the NWSL this season.

Forward Elyse Bennett earned the start tonight, marking her 50th NWSL appearance.

Forward Alex Morgan came in as a substitute in the 63rd minute. Morgan earned her first minutes since April 19, as the captain returned from an ankle injury.

This marked the ninth all-time meeting between San Diego and LA. The series continues to be split evenly, with each side winning three times and drawing three times.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:0 Angel City FC

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Bennett 2' (Caution)

LA - Tweed 57' (Caution)

LA - Hammond 69' (Caution)

SD - Stoney 84' (Caution)

LA - Nabet 90+' (Caution)

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D McNabb, D Girma, D Dahlkemper, D Lundkvist, M Shaw, M McCaskill (van Egmond 74'), M Colaprico, F Jones (Jakobsson 63'), F Bennett (Morgan 63'), F Sánchez (Carusa 74')

Subs not used: GK Beall, D Torpey, D Enge, M Ascanio, F Ali

Angel City FC: GK Haracic, D Reid, D Curry, D Spencer (Vignola 63'), D G. Thompson (Mathias 79'), M Hammond (Nabet 73'), M Rodriguez, M Le Bihan (Fuller 62'), F Leroux, F A. Thompson, F Emslie

Subs not used: GK Anderson, D Riley, D Doughtery-Howard, F Bright, F Johnson

Stats Summary: SD / LA

Shots: 15 / 11

Shots on Target: 5 / 5

Saves: 5 / 5

Corners: 6 / 5

Fouls: 12 / 9

Offsides: 2 / 3

Possession: 48.7% / 51.3%

