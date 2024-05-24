Bay FC Falls 2-0 to NJ/NY Gotham FC at PayPal Park

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC conceded a pair of first-half goals, and were unable to rally in the second half, falling 2-0 to NJ/NY Gotham FC at PayPal Park on Friday night. Bay FC was held scoreless at home for the first time this season and just the second time in 11 games in 2024.

Bay FC nearly took the lead early in the match on a corner kick in the 16th minute. Keeping possession, Emily Menges lofted a ball from deep in the right corner of the box to the opposite post. Racheal Kundananji came toward the goal and unleashed a header that ricocheted off the left post. Just 15 minutes later, Ella Stevens put Gotham FC ahead 1-0 in the 31st minute before adding a second goal off a Bay FC turnover in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, Bay FC limited Gotham FC's chances, allowing just one shot in the final 45 minutes. Bay FC conceded six total shots in the match to the defending champions but were unable to find the back of the net against a defense that has allowed just seven goals through its first 10 games this campaign.

Goal-Scoring Plays

NJNY - Ella Stevens (Esther), 31st minute: Off a quick restart on the right wing, Esther received the ball as she made a run down the right side of the box. Esther slotted the ball across the face of goal for Ella Stevens, who converted from close range.

NJNY - Ella Stevens, 33rd minute: Katelyn Rowland tried to dribble out of pressure inside her own six-yard box. Stevens pressured Rowland and created a turnover, stealing the ball and scoring near the left post.

Notes:

Tonight's match was the first meeting between Bay FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC. The two head coaches - Albertin Montoya and Juan Carlos Amorós - have met once before in NWSL in the final week of the 2022 regular season. Montoya was interim head coach of the Washington Spirit and Amorós was interim head coach for the Houston Dash. The Dash edged the Spirit 2-1 in DC. Bay FC made no lineup changes from their last match against San Diego Wave FC on May 17. This was the first game where Bay FC was held scoreless at home at PayPal Park. Bay FC have scored in nine of their 11 matches this season, becoming the first expansion side to score in nine of their first 10 games in league history. With tonight's result, it was just the second time Bay FC have not scored in a match this campaign. Rachel Hill made her home debut, entering the match as a second-half sub. It was Hill's third appearance of the season and her first minutes since March 23.

Next Match

Following the upcoming international break, Bay FC returns to action on the road against the Chicago Red Stars, taking part in the first ever women's soccer match at Wrigley Field on Saturday, June 8. The June 8 match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) on ION.

Bay FC (3-8-0, 9pts) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC (5-2-3, 18pts) - NWSL Regular Season

May 24, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

NJ/NY Gotham FC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

NJNY: Stevens (Esther), 31

NJNY: Stevens, 33

Misconduct Summary:

BAY: Kundananji (caution), 49

BAY: Montoya (caution), 90+2

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D King (Malonson, 68), D Menges Š, D Sharples, D Dydasco, M Pickett, M Boade, M Anderson (Castellanos, 68), F Kundananji, F Oshoala (Bailey, 68), F Camberos (Hill, 75)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Proulx, D Beattie, M Conti, M Shepherd, F Princess

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Three players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Boade, Castellanos, 1); FOULS: 19 (Kundananji, 6); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

NJNY: GK Berger, D Nighswonger, D Hiatt (Davidson, 61), D Sonnett, D Bell (Bruninha, 75) , M Martin Š, M Lavelle (Torres, 75), M Sheehan, F Gonzalez, F Stevens (Lopez, 86), F Ryan (Dunn, 61)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Betos, GK Miller, D Freeman, F Williams

TOTAL SHOTS: 6 (Lavelle, Stevens, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Stevens, 2); FOULS: 9 (Sheehan, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 2

Referee: Alyssa Nichols

Assistant Referees: Darren Bandy, Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Robert Vincze

Weather: Sunny, 62 degrees

Attendance: 12,643

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

