San Diego Wave Forward María Sánchez Named to Mexico Women's National Team Roster for June International Friendlies

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced forward María Sánchez has been named to the Mexican Women's National Team Roster for a pair of international friendlies. The series will feature two matches against Canada, the first on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. PT in Montréal, Quebec, followed by another match on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m. PT in Toronto, Ontario.

The Wave's newest signing made her debut on the senior team in 2015 and has since represented Mexico in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, Concacaf W Championship in 2022, Pan American Games in 2023 and the Concacaf W Gold Cup in 2024. Sánchez has made over 70 appearances for Mexico and most recently helped Mexico make it to the semifinals of the W Gold Cup after beating the U.S. Women's National Team 2-0 in group play and Paraguay 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

Mexico is undefeated against Canada in its last two meetings and in 2024, the team holds a record of 3-3-1 across all competitions.

