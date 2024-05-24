Kansas City Current Heads to the Rocky Mountains for First Matchup against Expansion Utah Royals

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (6-0-4, 22 points, 2nd place) heads west for the first every matchup against the Utah Royals (1-8-1, 4 points, 14th place). Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli will have the call for the TV broadcast on ION and simulcast on KMCI, 38 The Spot. Fans can also tune in to 90.9 The Bridge FM to hear Dave Borchardt and Nick Vasos call the action. The radio broadcast will also stream on the KC Current app, along with a Spanish language broadcast from TICO Sports.

The Current look to close out the busy month of May with a strong showing. Saturday's match will be the third on the road and the fifth overall for Kansas City in May. The team is looking to continue its 12-game unbeaten streak which includes the first 10 games of 2024 and last two games of 2023. This the best start to a season in club history and the second-best stretch of games unbeaten, only behind a 13-game unbeaten streak that led the team to an appearance in the 2022 NWSL Championship.

Last week the Current faced Racing Louisville at home. Louisville got on the board first, with a cross from the right side that ended up curling into the back corner of the goal. For the first time ever, Kansas City trailed at home. However, that didn't last long. Shortly before the halftime break, midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta converted her team-leading eighth penalty kick.

In the second half, forward Michelle Cooper added her first score of the 2024 campaign to give KC the lead, however an own goal a little over ten minutes later tied the match back up. As the clock hit 90 minutes, the fourth official signaled eight minutes of added time. Defender Gabrielle Robinson took advantage of the extra time and scored her first professional goal two minutes into the stoppage time.

Robinson also became the 14th different player to score for Kansas City, tying a league record held by three other teams. Tallying 14 different scorers in just 10 games was the quickest of the teams that have accomplished the feat in a single season.

The Utah Royals, coached by former Kansas City forward Amy Rodriguez, traveled to North Carolina last week to face the Courage. Royals goalkeeper Mandy Haught made five saves on the night as the Courage held over 60% of the game's possession and had 20 shots on the night. Although Utah was unable to get any shots on goal, the defense held strong and kept the relentless North Carolina attack to only one goal.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City defender Gabrielle Robinson - The only remaining field player for Kansas City who has played every minute of every game, Robinson has been vital to the Current's success this season. The second-year center back has shown growth and maturity in every game as she works to help the club maintain the unbeaten streak. Known for her defensive skills, Robinson showed off her offensive skills against Louisville with her first career NWSL goal late in the match.

Utah Royals forward Ally Sentnor - Sentnor was the first overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and has worked tirelessly to live up to the expectations from being selected in that position. She leads the team in shots, shots on target, goals and assists. Despite being a rookie, she has played all but 10 minutes of the season.

INTERNATIONAL BREAK

The NWSL will take a short break next week to recognize the FIFA International Window. Six Kansas City players will use this opportunity to represent their nation in international play. Midfielder Claire Hutton will be with the U-20 U.S. Women's National Team as they play a pair of games against Korea Republic. Canadian forward Nichelle Prince and midfielder Desiree Scott will play Mexico. Midfielder Sophie Braun (Argentina) and forward Bia Zaneratto (Brazil) will each be playing a couple friendlies against Costa Rica and Jamaica respectively.

In Europe, defender Stine Ballisager and Denmark will be trying to stay top of the table in their 2024 Women's European Qualifier group with a couple games against Spain. Meanwhile, defender Hanna Glas will be headed to Sweden to be evaluated by the Swedish staff as she continues to work towards her return to play in two matches against the Republic of Ireland.

PERSONNEL CHANGES

This week it was announced that Camille Ashton had resigned from her position as Kansas City Current General Manager. Ashton was hired as the Current's General Manager in January of 2022. During her tenure, the team won two Central Division Challenge Cup titles and made an appearance in the 2022 NWSL Championship.

The team will begin its search for a new General Manager immediately, with Caitlin Carducci serving as an interim general manager.

Carducci has been an integral part of the team's football operations since joining the club in November 2023. Prior to coming to Kansas City, Carducci served as the Vice President of Member Programs at US Soccer and the Director of Player Affairs at the NWSL.

